WPL 2026: January 14-15 matches to be played behind closed doors due to civic polls

Navi Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 matches scheduled for January 14 and 15 at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, will be conducted behind closed doors, without spectators, due to elections for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the civic body for Mumbai, and Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) in the state.

However, the spectators will be allowed to attend the Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru game on January 16, with the BCCI secretary informing that the ‘counting day’ is not being taken into account.

"This decision has been taken in light of the Municipal Corporation Elections in Navi Mumbai on January 15, 2026. Spectators will be permitted entry into the stadium from January 16, 2026, onwards, and all subsequent matches will be played with crowds in attendance. TATA WPL 2026 accredited media will be allowed entry on both days - January 14, 2026, and January 15, 2026 in the stadium," BCCI, the organising body, said in a statement.

Earlier, Devajit Saikia told IANS that two of the upcoming league stage matches of the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 will likely be held behind closed doors due to elections for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the civic body for Mumbai, and the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) in the state.

With most security personnel deployed for elections, it may be difficult to manage the crowd on the day of the polling, January 15, and the day before, January 14. Hence, the Indian cricket board decided not to allow spectators into the DY Patil stadium for the Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz fixture and the Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz contest, scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

The ticket sales for the Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore encounter were opened after the BCCI made the formal announcements.

The WPL fixture list was released on November 29 last year, while the election schedule was made public on December 15. It is understood that the WPL organisers were informed soon after the election dates were finalised.

