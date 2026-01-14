January 14, 2026 1:55 AM हिंदी

WPL 2026: January 14-15 matches to be played behind closed doors due to civic polls

Women's Premier League matches on January 14-15 to be played behind closed doors due to civic polls, BCCI informs. Photo credit: IANS

Navi Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 matches scheduled for January 14 and 15 at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, will be conducted behind closed doors, without spectators, due to elections for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the civic body for Mumbai, and Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) in the state.

However, the spectators will be allowed to attend the Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru game on January 16, with the BCCI secretary informing that the ‘counting day’ is not being taken into account.

"This decision has been taken in light of the Municipal Corporation Elections in Navi Mumbai on January 15, 2026. Spectators will be permitted entry into the stadium from January 16, 2026, onwards, and all subsequent matches will be played with crowds in attendance. TATA WPL 2026 accredited media will be allowed entry on both days - January 14, 2026, and January 15, 2026 in the stadium," BCCI, the organising body, said in a statement.

Earlier, Devajit Saikia told IANS that two of the upcoming league stage matches of the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 will likely be held behind closed doors due to elections for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the civic body for Mumbai, and the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) in the state.

With most security personnel deployed for elections, it may be difficult to manage the crowd on the day of the polling, January 15, and the day before, January 14. Hence, the Indian cricket board decided not to allow spectators into the DY Patil stadium for the Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz fixture and the Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz contest, scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

The ticket sales for the Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore encounter were opened after the BCCI made the formal announcements.

The WPL fixture list was released on November 29 last year, while the election schedule was made public on December 15. It is understood that the WPL organisers were informed soon after the election dates were finalised.

--IANS

hs/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Rubio, EAM Jaishankar talk nuclear law, trade, Indo-Pacific (Photo: @DrSJaishankar/X)

Rubio, EAM Jaishankar talk nuclear law, trade, Indo-Pacific

Harmanpreet Kaur praises youngsters 'for taking responsibility' in dominant Mumbai Indians win over Gujarat Giants in Match 6 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: Harmanpreet praises youngsters 'for taking responsibility' in dominant MI win

HM Shah unveils Rs 250-crore development push in Mansa, lays foundation for pharma academy in Ahmedabad

HM Shah unveils Rs 250-crore development push in Mansa, lays foundation for pharma academy in Ahmedabad

Gujarat Giants rue 'dropped catches' after big loss to Mumbai Indians in Match 6 of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: Gujarat Giants rue 'dropped catches' after big loss to Mumbai Indians

HM Shah lays foundation stone for India's first state-run BSL-4 lab in Gandhinagar

HM Shah lays foundation stone for India's first state-run BSL-4 lab in Gandhinagar

Chhattisgarh will host two IPL matches of RCB, says State's CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Chhattisgarh will host two IPL 2026 matches of RCB, says State's CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Harmanpreet Kaur, Nicola Carey steer Mumbai Indians to dominant win over Gujarat Giants in Match 6 of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: Harmanpreet, Carey steer Mumbai Indians to dominant win over Gujarat Giants

Nepali Congress on verge of split as efforts to keep party united continue (File image)

Nepali Congress on verge of split as efforts to keep party united continue

India's Pinaka elevates defence capabilities: Report (File image)

India's Pinaka elevates defence capabilities: Report

PM Modi congratulates Pawan Kalyan on induction into Kenjutsu (Photo: @narendramodi/X)

PM Modi congratulates Pawan Kalyan on induction into Kenjutsu