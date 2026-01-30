WPL 2026: It was really nice to have an impact with both bat and ball, says Wareham

Vadodara, Jan 31 (IANS) Leg-spin bowling all-rounder Georgia Wareham, who struck an unbeaten 44 and later picked two wickets in Gujarat Giants sealing an 11-run win over Mumbai Indians in a decisive 2026 WPL clash, said she felt really nice to have an impact with both bat and ball.

Georgia was adjudged Player of the Match for her all-round contributions in helping GG break the MI hoodoo. “It was really nice to have an impact today with both bat and ball. I probably let myself down a little in both aspects during the first part of the season. So to contribute to a win tonight, I’m really happy with that,” she said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Asked on how she assesses the conditions, Georgia said, “I think what we’ve seen is that giving yourself a few balls to get going has been really important. Just allowing yourself that time to settle in. That’s what I tried to do today - give myself a few extra balls, get used to the pace, and then build from there. I think that’s been the trend across games here at Vadodara.”

On how much her batting does help her bowling, Georgia said, “I think batting definitely helps. Having a good understanding of how the conditions are playing makes a big difference.

“We’ve been pretty good batting first and then defending with the ball, so by the time I get the ball after the powerplay, I’ve got a fairly clear idea of what to expect. That said, our plans don’t change too much - we try to hit the stumps as much as possible and keep all modes of dismissal in play."

Veteran seam-bowling all-rounder Sophie Devine, who also picked two wickets and played a key role in the field, praised the team’s collective effort. "I thought we were probably a few runs short on the board, but the way Ash (Gardner) and Wolfie (Wareham) batted to get us to that score was fantastic. After that, it was up to the bowlers, and I thought the way we fielded today was excellent.

“We demanded a lot from our fielders and knew that could be the difference, and I thought we were really good. To hold our nerve against a Mumbai side - and especially when Harman is hitting the ball like that - full credit to the team.

Asked if the first 10 overs of their bowling set up GG’s win, Sophie said, “Especially on this wicket, which was a bit tougher, taking early wickets, particularly in the powerplay and the first 10 overs, is always crucial. We know that no matter where you play, those early breakthroughs help set the game up.

“Getting rid of players like Nat and Hayley, who can cause serious damage, was a big help. That said, when Harman gets on a roll, it sometimes feels like no total is big enough. But the first 10 overs were outstanding, and to maintain that intensity till the end and just sneak home was really nice.

Quizzed if the decision to bat first paid off, Sophie said, “I’m not entirely sure what the difference is, because it’s the same lineup. I think we’ve just had really good success batting first. I know the trend has been ridiculous - something like 40 tosses in a row where teams chose to bowl first.

“But on a wicket we thought would tire, having first use of it helped. We back ourselves batting first. That said, we’re also comfortable chasing. Ash is a pretty hopeless tosser, so it doesn’t really matter what we want - we just get told what to do anyway.”

GG will play the Eliminator on Tuesday and Sophie said how do they will approach the break time. “Look, I’ll probably see you (Charles Dagnall) and Marto (Katey Martin) at the golf course tomorrow. I’m having a buzz. But jokes aside, it’s really important that we take a couple of days off.

“Knowing we’ve locked in our spot and don’t play until Tuesday is nice. Rest and recovery at this stage of the tournament are crucial. This is the business end, and you want everyone as fresh as possible. It’s been a real rollercoaster for all teams, and the fact that things are still going down to the last group game shows how competitive it’s been.

“We’ll enjoy tonight and celebrate the win, but over the next few days we’ll start building again towards the eliminator on Tuesday, staying consistent with how we train and prepare," she concluded.

--IANS

nr/