WPL 2026: Harmanpreet, Carey steer Mumbai Indians to dominant win over Gujarat Giants

Navi Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) A magnificent captain's knock by Harmanpreet Kaur, a vital contribution by Amanjot Kaur, and a late blitz from Nicola Carey helped the Mumbai Indians clinch their second win of the season as they beat the Gujarat Giants by seven wickets in the sixth match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026, here at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday.

Chasing a tough target of 193, MI showed both composure and power. Harmanpreet finished the game in style, capping off a strong batting performance from the Kaurs, with contributions from Amanjot and Harmanpreet.

Earlier, Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and chose to field. This decision looked risky at first as the Gujarat Giants quickly racked up runs. Batting first, the Giants got off to an explosive start, reaching 62 for 1 in the Power-play. Beth Mooney, who was dropped on a duck by G. Kamalini off Shabnim Ismail in the first over, capitalized on the chance and scored freely. Sophie Devine fell early for eight to Ismail, but Kanika Ahuja, moved up to No. 3, kept Gujarat on the offensive with her aggressive play.

Amelia Kerr helped Mumbai recover after the Power-play by getting rid of Mooney for 33, breaking a crucial 42-run partnership. Ashleigh Gardner added a quick 20 off 11 balls before getting out leg before wicket. Despite this, Gujarat ended up in a solid position at the halfway mark, standing at 99 for 3. Kanika’s dynamic 35 off 18 balls came to an end in the 11th over, giving MI a chance to tighten their grip during the middle overs.

The momentum shifted significantly in the final phase. In a surprising move, Gujarat retired Ayushi Soni in the 16th over after she scored 11 off 14 balls. This paid off when Bharti Fulmali entered and changed the game. After surviving two close LBW calls on back-to-back balls, Fulmali launched an incredible attack, hitting three fours and three sixes in an unbeaten 36 off 15 balls.

Georgia Wareham provided solid support with a steady 43 not out. Gujarat amassed 23 runs from the last over and 62 runs from the final five overs to finish at a massive 192 for 5. For Mumbai, Shabnim Ismail (1/25), Hayley Matthews (1/34), Nicola Carey (1/36), and Amelia Kerr (1/40) each took one wicket.

In pursuit of the high total, Mumbai Indians faced an early setback when G Kamalini (13 off 12) was stumped by Beth Mooney off Renuka Singh Thakur. Hayley Matthews looked threatening, hitting three fours and a six in her quick 22 off 12 balls before Kashvee Gautam got her out after switching ends in her second spell. With MI at 48 for 2 by the end of the Power-play, the weight of the chase fell on the two Kaurs.

Amanjot Kaur, promoted to No. 3, played boldly, scoring 40 off just 26 balls with seven boundaries. At the same time, Harmanpreet Kaur took her time to settle before increasing her pace. The two added an important 72-run partnership for the third wicket. Amanjot was eventually dismissed by Sophie Devine, but the damage was done.

Harmanpreet, who had three chances in her innings, went on to score her fifth half-century against the Giants. She became only the second player in WPL history, after Nat Sciver-Brunt, to surpass the 1000-run mark. Nicola Carey then added the final touches with a smooth unbeaten 38 off 23 balls, featuring six boundaries. Harmanpreet finished the chase with the winning hit in the final over, ending with an impressive 71 off 43 balls, which included seven fours and two sixes.

Brief scores:

Gujarat Giants 192/5 in 20 overs (Georgia Wareham 43 not out, Bharti Fulmali 36 not out; Shabnim Ismail 1-25, Hayley Matthews 1-34) lost to Mumbai Indians 193/3 in 19.3 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 71 not out, Amanjot Kaur 40; Kashvee Gautam 1-33, Renuka Singh 1-39) by seven wickets.

