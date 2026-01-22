WPL 2026: Gujarat Giants pick Jintimani Kalita as Titas Sadhu’s injury replacement

Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) Gujarat Giants have signed Jintimani Kalita as an injury replacement for Titas Sadhu for the remainder of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026. Kalita, a left-handed batter and right-arm medium pacer who previously played for the Mumbai Indians in the WPL, has played in 13 matches across the previous three editions of the tournament.

Kalita signed with the Giants for Rs 10 Lakhs and will aim to strengthen the team as they look to secure a playoff spot.

Sadhu joined the Giants from Delhi Capitals ahead of this WPL season, but the 21-year-old did not play a single game before being ruled out of the tournament due to an injury.

"Gujarat Giants (GG) picked Jintimani Kalita as an injury replacement for Titas Sadhu for the remainder of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026. Jintimani Kalita, who had previously played for Mumbai Indians (MI) in WPL, has 13 WPL games to her name. A left-handed batter and a right-arm medium fast bowler – Jintimani Kalita – will join GG for Rs 10 Lakh,” the WPL said in a statement.

Sadhu, the young pacer, has had a lot of injuries over the last 2 years and was the only Indian member of the squad who hadn't featured for Gujarat this year.

Sadhu’s impressive performances in the U19 World Cup and subsequently in the WPL for DC had helped her earn her maiden India call-up in 2023. While she made her T20I debut against Bangladesh on September 24, 2023, the Bengal seamer earned her ODI cap on December 5, 2024, when India faced Australia in Brisbane.

However, Sadhu’s last international appearance came a year ago, in January 2025, against Ireland, when the Women in Blue faced the Irish team at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, and she has been out of the setup since then.

