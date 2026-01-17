WPL 2026: 'At this level, you can’t keep making mistakes,' says Harmanpreet after MI loss

Navi Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur admitted that her side’s repeated mistakes, particularly in the batting powerplay and in the field, proved costly as they suffered their second consecutive loss against UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 10th match at DY Patil Stadium on Saturday.

Reflecting on the defeat, Harmanpreet said Mumbai had a clear plan while chasing a total of 187 runs, but failed to execute it as a unit. "We wanted to chase as a group. Even though we didn’t bowl well, we were still able to restrict them to under 200, which was a good thing. But in batting, we were not great in the power play," she said.

The Mumbai skipper acknowledged that slow starts with the bat have been a recurring concern. "Every game, we are not coming with a positive mindset in the powerplay. That’s something we really need to work on. If you don’t start well, it puts a lot of pressure on the middle and lower order," Harmanpreet added.

She also pointed to missed chances in the field as a major turning point, particularly during the decisive partnership between Meg Lanning and Phoebe Litchfield. The Australian duo put together a 119-run stand, laying the foundation for UP Warriorz’ imposing total of 187 for eight. "They were batting really hard, and unfortunately, we missed a few chances. At this level, if you keep missing chances, the other team is going to put a lot of pressure on you, and that’s exactly what happened today," Harmanpreet said.

Mumbai Indians’ chase never fully gained momentum despite a spirited fightback from Amelia Kerr and Amanjot Kaur. Kerr scored a brisk 49 off 28 balls, while Amanjot struck 41 off 24 deliveries, adding a crucial partnership that briefly revived hopes of a win. Harmanpreet praised the duo for their effort. "They both put us in a situation where we had a little hope that we could win the match. It was good to see them batting really well, and hopefully they’ll continue," she said.

Harmanpreet also highlighted the importance of young wicketkeeper Gunalan Kamalini, who impressed behind the stumps. "She is a very important player for the team and is doing really great things behind the stumps. Hopefully, she’ll continue that," she noted.

Addressing the team’s balance, Harmanpreet explained that early disruptions affected Mumbai’s combinations. "At the start of the tournament, Hayley wasn’t well, and because of that we had to make a lot of changes. Now things are quite balanced, and hopefully we’ll find the best playing XI and the best opening pair for us," she said.

Despite the setback, the Mumbai captain remained optimistic about future games. "We have a very good side. If we come together and make fewer mistakes, it can really help us win matches. It’s unfortunate we couldn’t get a win today, but there’s a lot to learn from this," Harmanpreet concluded.

