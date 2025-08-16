World Games 2025: China claims first roller sports gold at Chengdu

Chengdu (China), Aug 16 (IANS) Zhang Hao secured China's first roller sports gold at the Chengdu World Games, as inline freestyle skating competitions kicked off on Saturday. In an all-Chinese men's speed slalom final, Zhang beat Fu Yu 2-0 to claim the victory, while Reza Lesani of Iran defeated compatriot Amirmohammad Savari Jamalouei to take the bronze.

"I'm very excited and happy to be able to show my normal performance," said Chengdu local Zhang, adding that he felt nervous competing at home.

Chinese Taipei's Liu Chiao-Hsi clinched gold in the women's speed slalom, while China's Zhu Siyi and Wen Jingjing finished second and third, reports Xinhua.

"This is the first time I have taken part in an international competition since I turned 18, and I have tried my best," said Zhu, a silver medalist at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, adding that she would continue to work on her power and stability.

In the speed slalom, athletes must accelerate within a 12-meter distance and then sprint around 20 cones, spaced at 80 centimetres apart. A penalty of 0.2 seconds is incurred for knocking down any cone or missing any interval between the cones.

Roller sports at the Chengdu World Games feature three disciplines - speed skating (road and track), inline freestyle, and inline hockey. Two more freestyle skating golds will be awarded on Sunday.

Hosts China are currently leading the medals table with 53 medals -- 31 gold, 13 silver, and 9 bronze -- with Germany (43 - 15-14-14) in second place and Ukraine (40 - 15-12-13) in third position.

Meanwhile, China capped the climbing competition at the World Games on Saturday by sweeping the men's and women's speed relay finals, finishing the event with five of the six gold medals on offer.

The relay, a new format making its debut at a major international event, pairs two athletes on a team. The second climber starts only after the first hits the timing pad at the top, and the combined time determines the final result. The competition in Chengdu also produced the first men's and women's world records in the discipline.

--IANS

bsk/