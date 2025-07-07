World Boxing extends Ajay Singh-led BFI Interim Committee’s term till August 31

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) Acknowledging the structured effort undertaken by the Interim Committee to restore transparency and stability in the functioning of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), World Boxing has extended the term of the Committee headed by Ajay Singh till August 31, 2025.

World Boxing had appointed an Interim Committee in April this year to run day-to-day affairs. The committee has ensured structured domestic nationals and followed by international tournaments across all age categories (U15, U17, and Elite) with complete focus on athletes' first approach in their initial term of 90 days and ensured Indian Boxing regains its lost glory.

In a letter addressed to Singh on Monday, World Boxing president Boris van der Vorst congratulated the Interim Committee for their ‘Athletes First’ approach that has ensured continuous participation of Indian boxers in major international events and successfully made podium finishes.

“We are pleased to observe that the Interim Committee has been functioning effectively and has made significant strides in restoring transparency and stability within the national boxing administration. World Boxing continues to monitor developments in Indian boxing closely and is encouraged by the continued participation of Indian athletes in international competitions, as well as their consistent success on the podium. These achievements are a reflection of the structured and positive efforts being undertaken under your leadership,” Vorst said in his letter to the Interim Committee Chairman.

“Given the upcoming domestic and continental events, the Interim Committee is hereby requested to continue managing the affairs of the BFI to ensure seamless participation of Indian athletes at all levels,” he further added in his letter.

Indian boxers clinched a total of 11 medals, including three gold and five silver, in the just concluded World Boxing Cup — Astana, Kazakhstan 2025 on Sunday. They had also bagged six medals in the first leg in Brazil and came up with an impressive showing in the Thailand International Open as well.

Vorst’s letter also mentioned his recent interaction with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha, who also appreciated the efforts being undertaken by the Interim Committee.

--IANS

aaa/