'Work with India and deliver for all': PM Modi extends invitation to global businesses, innovators

Paris, June 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday invited global businesses, innovators and startups to partner with India, highlighting that his country offers one of the world's largest talent pools, affordable data, low-cost green energy, and a supportive policy environment for innovation and growth.

Addressing the 10th edition of VivaTech 2026, Europe's largest technology event, in the French capital, PM Modi said India is emerging as a global hub for technology, innovation and entrepreneurship, backed by rapid digital transformation and strong government support for private enterprise.

"Work with India and deliver for all," the Prime Minister told business leaders, startup founders, and technology enthusiasts gathered at the event.

"India is an open society and the world’s largest talent pool. We are simplifying regulations and ensuring ease of doing business. From innovation to commercialisation, we are supporting private enterprise through targeted incentives of over 50 billion dollars," he added.

Highlighting India's technological achievements, PM Modi said the country has built a world-class digital public infrastructure that is transforming lives at scale.

“In the last decade, India has been going through a rapid transformation, which is powered by technology. Consider digital payments. Because of our Unified Payments Interface or UPI, half the world’s real-time digital transactions happen in India today. You can now use UPI in France too, at the Eiffel Tower or the Paris Airport,” the Prime Minister stated.

The Prime Minister also showcased platforms such as DigiLocker and PM Gati Shakti, saying they have improved access to services and streamlined infrastructure planning through technology-driven governance.

India believes technology should be accessible to everyone, he said, and stressed that innovation must deliver benefits across society.

"In 2021, when I addressed VivaTech, the world was facing the disruption of Covid-19. Today, the world is experiencing disruptions of other kinds. And I reiterate the message I shared then at VivaTech 2021. Where convention fails, innovation can help," the Prime Minister noted.

PM Modi also highlighted the growth of India's startup ecosystem, which now has more than 200,000 startups.

--IANS

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