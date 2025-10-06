Women’s WC: Want to win for all those who helped bring women’s cricket to where it is today, says Jemimah

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) India batter Jemimah Rodrigues said the current squad is driven to win the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup by a desire to honour the legacy of those who laid the foundation for women’s cricket in the country.

Jemimah’s words come after India achieved their second consecutive win of the competition – an emphatic 88-run victory over Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. “When I first entered the team, Mithali di and Jhulan di were our seniors, and to now see the transition with Harman di and Smriti leading together is really special.

“They’ve created an environment where everyone wants to give their all for the team. We also want to win it for those who paved the way, for Mithali di, Jhulan di (Jhulan Goswami), Neetu ma’am (Neetu David), and all those who helped bring women’s cricket to where it is today,” said Jemimah on JioHotstar.

She also acknowledged that the testing conditions in both Guwahati and Colombo required tactical adjustments from the batters. “Both venues (Guwahati and Colombo) have been slightly challenging for the batters, especially because the pitch had been under covers and the ball was gripping a bit early on.

“The spinners bowled really well, so we knew we had to adapt, take the game deep, and build partnerships. Everyone contributed, and towards the end, Richa’s fireworks helped us reach a winning total,” she said.

Jemimah also emphasised the team’s culture and mental approach, particularly in the high-pressure environment of competing in a global tournament. “We try to take it one day at a time and stay in the present. Even in our group conversations, we focus on building our own bubble because we know how much noise surrounds a World Cup.

“Whether we do well or face challenges, we want to keep all that outside and create our own energy. Everyone in this team genuinely looks out for each other and celebrates each other’s success. That comes so naturally and really strengthens our bond,” she said.

Former India captain Mithali Raj discussed Kranti Gaud’s remarkable development in international cricket after the young pacer received the Player of the Match award for her figures of 3-20 against Pakistan, thanks to her searing inswingers and stump-to-stump lines.

“Kranti Gaud’s experience at the international level is still limited, since she only made her debut this year, but what’s truly impressive is how quickly she learns and adapts. She’s putting in the hard yards and adjusting well to different conditions, whether it’s in England, where she took six wickets, or in Sri Lanka, or even in Guwahati.”

“She knows her strengths and immediately settles into the right line and length. You can see she doesn’t need the usual warm-up. From the very first delivery, she’s spot on with her lengths and intent,” she said.

India will next face South Africa at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on October 9, followed by a high-stakes clash against the defending champions, Australia, at the same venue on October 12.

