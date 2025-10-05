Women’s World Cup: Unusual scenes in Colombo as Pakistan's Muneeba Ali is run out in bizarre fashion

Colombo (Sri Lanka), Oct 5 (IANS) Unusual scenes unfolded at the R. Premadasa Stadium during the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup clash as Pakistan opener Muneeba Ali was run out in a bizarre fashion. Pakistan are chasing a challenging total of 248 after bowling out India for 247.

The incident happened on the last ball of the fourth over when Muneeba initially survived an lbw appeal off Kranti Gaud, as India chose not to review despite replays later showing three reds. But Muneeba had wandered out of her crease, with a throw from Deepti Sharma hitting the stumps.

Though Muneeba did ground her bat, it then came up when the throw from Deepti actually hit the stumps. Though the on-field call was not out, a second look from the third umpire revealed her bat was airborne at the moment the ball struck the stumps, leading to her dismissal for just two.

The decision sparked animated scenes, with Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana seen in discussion with the fourth umpire as Muneeba stood nearby. India celebrated the breakthrough, but the manner of the dismissal left Pakistan visibly frustrated.

Fatima appeared to argue that Muneeba had grounded her bat and, with no intention of taking a run, the dismissal should be changed. But the explanation didn’t sway the officials, and as the debate continued, Sidra Amin walked in to bat.

Now, as per the laws of the game, because Muneeba wasn't running or diving, she was considered to be out of her ground and was given out in accordance with it, something which the umpires did right.

Law 30 of the playing conditions says, “30.1 A batter shall be considered to be out of her ground unless some part of her person or bat is grounded behind the popping crease at that end.”

“30.1.2 However, a batter shall not be considered to be out of her ground if, in running or diving towards her ground and beyond, and having grounded some part of her person or bat beyond the popping crease, there is subsequent loss of contact between the ground and any part of her person or bat, or between the bat and person.”

--IANS

nr/bsk/