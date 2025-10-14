Women's World Cup: Skipper Athapaththu and Nilakshika’s fifties guide Sri Lanka to 258/6 v NZ

Colombo, Oct 14 (IANS) A blazing half-century from Nilakshika de Silva, the fastest of the Women's ODI Cricket World Cup 2025 so far, powered Sri Lanka to a competitive total of 258/6 against New Zealand in the Women's World Cup clash at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday.

Nilakshika’s whirlwind knock - an unbeaten 55 off just 28 balls - included a record fifty off only 26 deliveries, topping the tournament’s fastest fifties chart.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Sri Lanka got off to a strong start through skipper Chamari Athapaththu and Vishmi Gunaratne, who put on 101 runs for the opening wicket. Athapaththu looked solid at the crease, pouncing on anything loose, while Gunaratne took her time to settle in. The hosts finished the powerplay at 52/0, with New Zealand’s new-ball bowlers struggling to make early inroads.

Gunaratne was given two reprieves - dropped on 26 and 31 - as New Zealand were sloppy in the field. Athapaththu, meanwhile, continued to dominate and brought up a well-composed fifty before Sophie Devine finally dismissed her for 53 in the 24th over, breaking the century stand.

Gunaratne’s luck eventually ran out when she was bowled for a 42-ball 83. Hasini Perera (44) and Harshitha Samarawickrama (26) then built a steady 58-run stand for the fourth wicket, keeping the scoreboard moving.

However, once Harshitha edged one behind, New Zealand clawed their way back, dismissing Kavisha Dilhari (4) and Perera in quick succession to regain control.

Just when it seemed New Zealand might restrict the hosts, Nilakshika de Silva changed the course of the innings with a stunning counterattack. Coming in at No.6, she found the fence regularly and batted with intent from the very start. Her record-breaking 26-ball fifty helped Sri Lanka add 80 runs in the final 10 overs, ensuring a strong finish to the innings.

For New Zealand, skipper Sophie Devine led the bowling attack with figures of 3-54 in nine overs while Bree Illing (2-39) and Rosemary Mair (1-29) were the other wicket-takers. None of the spinners managed to pick up a wicket.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 258/6 in 50 overs (Nilakshika de Silva 55 not out, Chamari Athapaththu 53; Sophie Devine 3-54, Bree Illing 2-39) against New Zealand.

--IANS

hs/ab