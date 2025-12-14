December 14, 2025 1:21 AM हिंदी

PM Modi’s vision of developed India will arrive ahead of time: Neil Nitin Mukesh

PM Modi’s vision of developed India will arrive ahead of time: Neil Nitin Mukesh (Photo: IANS)

Ahmedabad, Dec 13 (IANS) Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh shared his vision of a “developed India,” aligning it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream and placing strong faith in the country’s younger generation.

Speaking with optimism, Neil told IANS that he believes the goal of a developed India will be achieved ahead of schedule, thanks to the intelligence, hard work, and innovative spirit of today’s youth.

He praised the younger generation for their resilience and their ability to struggle through challenges, noting that they understand the value of time and are determined to bring glory to the nation through their ideas and start-ups. He recently participated in a programme organised by the “Shilp Foundation” in Gujarat.

“The youth of today are not just dreamers, they are doers. They know how to fight, how to value every moment, and how to transform their vision into reality,” Neil remarked, underscoring their role in shaping India’s future.

Encouraging young entrepreneurs to become leaders rather than followers, he appealed to them to set trends instead of simply adopting existing ones.

According to him, this spirit of originality and innovation will define India’s global standing in the years to come.

The actor emphasised that rather than merely following existing trends, we must create new ones. He observed that people often notice innovations abroad and lament, “Alas! We could have done this in India.”

Instead of expressing regret, he urged that “we should take action ourselves, asserting that we are more than capable and, in fact, far better than others.”

Neil also expressed gratitude to the “Shilp Foundation,” which allowed him to engage with and invest in the ideas of budding entrepreneurs.

He acknowledged the platform for helping him understand the aspirations of startups and for fostering a culture of innovation among the youth.

He further affirmed that the self-confidence and trust instilled in the younger generation by Prime Minister Modi will undoubtedly enable India to shine with pride on the global stage.

His remarks echo a broader theme in India’s public discourse: that the nation’s future lies in the hands of its youth, whose creativity, resilience, and determination have the potential to hasten the country’s progress toward becoming a truly developed nation.

--IANS

sktr/dan

LATEST NEWS

Indian youth reimagining traditional crafts for global markets: Giriraj Singh

Indian youth reimagining traditional crafts for global markets: Giriraj Singh

Hema Malini shares tribute visual which she dedicated to Dharmendra highlighting his evergreen appeal

Hema Malini shares tribute visual which she dedicated to Dharmendra highlighting his evergreen appeal

GS Delhi Aces register biggest win of season; join SG Pipers, Mumbai Eagles, Rajasthan Rangers in semis of Tennis Premier League, Season 7 in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Photo credit: TPL

TPL 7: GS Delhi Aces register biggest win of season; join SG Pipers, Mumbai Eagles, Rajasthan Rangers in semis (Ld)

Casteism more prevalent among educated, must end: K'taka CM Siddaramaiah

Casteism more prevalent among educated, must end: K'taka CM Siddaramaiah

Postmen are bridges of trust for banking, insurance, and government services: Scindia (Photo: @JM_Scindia)

Postmen are bridges of trust for banking, insurance, and government services: Scindia

'Viva Football': Rahul Gandhi meets Lionel Messi in Hyderabad during GOAT Tour; presented jersey by Argentine star. Photo credit: Congress

'Viva Football': Rahul Gandhi meets Messi in Hyderabad during GOAT Tour

Gems & Jewellery trade surges 19 pc in Nov on strong global demand (Photo: IANS)

Gems and jewellery trade surges 19 pc in Nov on strong global demand

PM Modi’s vision of developed India will arrive ahead of time: Neil Nitin Mukesh (Photo: IANS)

PM Modi’s vision of developed India will arrive ahead of time: Neil Nitin Mukesh

After Lok Sabha entry, local body poll results strengthen BJP foothold in Kerala

After Lok Sabha entry, local body poll results strengthen BJP foothold in Kerala

PM Modi's Jordan visit on Dec 15-16 aimed at further boosting bilateral partnership: Envoy

PM Modi's Jordan visit on Dec 15-16 aimed at further boosting bilateral partnership: Envoy