Women’s World Cup: ‘Perfect Strike’ as Amit Shah, former players hail India’s big win over Pakistan

Colombo, Oct 5 (IANS) India’s emphatic 88-run triumph over Pakistan in the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup at Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium on Sunday drew praise from political leaders and former cricketers.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side bowled out Pakistan for 159 after posting 247 on a sluggish pitch to register their 12th win over the arch-rivals in women’s ODIs and climb to the top of the points table of the eight-team competition.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah described the win as a “perfect strike,” while applauding the team’s dominance. “A perfect strike. Dominating display of India's cricketing might by our Women's Cricket team in today's match in the ICC Women's World Cup. The nation is proud of our team.

Best wishes for your upcoming matches,” wrote Shah on ‘X’.

BCCI President Mithun Manhas wrote on ‘X’, “A totally one-sided game!! With this win, it’s 12-0. Well played @BCCIWomen, way to go.”

BJP leader Smriti Z Irani wrote on ‘X’, "Team India’s performance in the ICC Women’s World Cup was pure excellence. Keep the tricolour flying high!#WomensWorldCup2025."

“Super proud of @BCCIWomen on a very clinical victory against Pakistan. Total team effort,” wrote Irfan Pathan, former India all-rounder, on ‘X’, formerly Twitter. Harbhajan Singh, former India off-spinner, commented on ‘X’, “Well done Indian women’s Cricket Team. What a victor !!! You made us proud again.”

India’s win was set up by three-fers from fast bowler Kranti Gaud and off-spin bowling all-rounder Deepti Sharma, apart from a late cameo of 35 not out by wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh, while Harleen Deol top-scored with 46.

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra wrote on X, “12-0 Well played, India.” Ex-India opener Wasim Jaffer wrote on the same platform, “Not the perfect game, but still managed to register an 88-run win. Well played @BCCIWomen onwards and upwards.”

India will next face South Africa at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam on October 9, before facing the defending champions, Australia, at the same venue on October 12.

