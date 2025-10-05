Women’s World Cup: Kranti and Deepti pick three each as India beat Pakistan by 88 runs

Colombo, Oct 5 (IANS) India extended their dominance over Pakistan in women’s ODIs with a commanding 88-run win in the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup clash at the R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday. Defending 247, the Indian bowlers were relentless, with Kranti Gaud (3-20) and Deepti Sharma (3-45) leading the charge to bowl out Pakistan for 159 in 43 overs.

The result also marks India’s 12th victory over Pakistan in the format and takes them to the top of the points table in the competition. The tone for India was set by the opening bowlers. Both Renuka Singh Thakur and Kranti Gaud, who maintained a stump-to-stump line, extracted swing and seam movement in both directions, leaving Pakistan’s top order searching for answers.

As a result, Pakistan found themselves behind the required rate within the first 15 overs, a deficit they never quite recovered from, despite a gritty 81 off 106 balls from Sidra Amin. She reached her fifty in 82 deliveries and was dropped four times during her innings, but found little support from the rest of the lineup as India’s bowlers tightened the screws and ensured their unbeaten record against their arch-rivals remains intact.

Pakistan’s chase lacked conviction from the word go, with the batters having no answers to the barrage of inswingers from Renuka and Kranti. India, despite missing three plumb lbw chances and burning both reviews, kept the pressure on - though Richa Ghosh’s two missed catches could’ve made the scorecard leaner.

Muneeba Ali’s dismissal was bizarre - initially ruled not out, she was run out by a direct hit from Deepti after lifting her bat after having grounded it first. Sadaf Shamas followed soon after, falling to a tame caught-and-bowled dismissal to Kranti. The young pacer then struck again as Aliya Riaz edged to second slip, with Pakistan’s innings continuing to unravel.

After Kranti and Renuka bowled 15 overs combined, Natalia Pervaiz got some power by lofting and sweeping Sneh Rana for two fours, before Sidra lofted against the off-spinner and N Shree Charani for six and four respectively. Natalia then took successive boundaries off Deepti Sharma, even as Richa shelled another chance to give Sidra a reprieve.

Post the duo bringing up the fifty of their partnership, Sidra and Natalia continued to garner runs at a brisk pace against the spinners, especially with some ordinary fielding by India, and Charani being off the field after picking up an injury while diving to save a boundary.

But Kranti provided the breakthrough when she forced Natalia to hit the ground, and was caught by backward point to end the 69-run stand. One brought two for India as Deepti had a scratchy Fatima Sana Khan hole out to long-off.

Sidra continued to wage a gritty battle, even as Sidra Nawaz and Rameen Shamim fell in quick succession. Sidra was finally out for 81 when she swept to square leg off Sneh, and from there, the result became a foregone conclusion as India got their second straight win of the competition.

Brief scores:

India 247 all out in 50 overs (Harleen Deol 46, Richa Ghosh 35 not out; Diana Baig 4-69, Fatima Sana Khan 2-38) beat Pakistan 159 all out in 43 overs (Sidra Amin 81, Natalia Pervaiz 33; Kranti Goud 3-20, Deepti Sharma 3-45) by 88 runs

--IANS

nr/bsk/