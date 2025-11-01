Women's World Cup: Don't think there will be bigger motivation than playing a final, says Harmanpreet

Navi Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) The Indian women's team did not train after its emotionally draining semifinal victory over top favourite and multiple-time champions Australia. They held nets on Saturday, but with the country still to come out of the hangover from that exhilarating victory, the players could be feeling mentally drained by the euphoria going into Sunday's final against South Africa.

The Proteas had stunned former champions England in Guwahati in the first semifinal and had an extra day to prepare for their maiden summit clash in the 50-over World Cup.

But India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said her team will not be mentally drained and lack any motivation because playing the final is motivation in itself. She said the entire team is fully charged up again and raring to take on the Proteas women in the final.

"Well, I think when you are at a stage like this, playing the final match of the World Cup, I don't think there can be a bigger motivation than this. The entire team is fully charged up. They are standing with each other and are giving each other prayers and blessings. I think that shows how much this team is with each other and how ready we are for this match. Now it's only about giving your best, strategy, and everything," said Harmanpreet Kaur in the pre-match press conference on Saturday.

She said the team will not be under extra pressure as they have prepared for this day for the last two years.

"It's not that we have reached the final and we have to do all this today. We have been doing this for the last two years. Knowing that India is going to host the World Cup, and what conditions are going to be there. So we have prepared all that from the beginning. Now it's only about giving your 100% and being there for the team," said Harmanpreet Kaur.

The captain said India has lost in the final in 2005 and 2017, and said maybe Sunday will be special for them.

"We know how it feels to lose, but we are really looking forward to seeing how it feels after we win. Hopefully, tomorrow will be special for us. We will give our best and play our best cricket. We have worked very hard so far. It's only about getting everything tomorrow for the team," said Harman, who is playing her fifth World Cup.

The 36-year-old said they will reveal the combination for the final only at the time of the toss.

"We will reveal it before the match only - I don't think I'm even allowed to say it. But yeah, I mean, whoever has got the opportunity, they have done their best. So that's the biggest thing for us. Because whoever has the opportunity, they are coming up with their best performances. So I think what can be a bigger thing for us than this?" she said.

--IANS

bsk/