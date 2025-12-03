Women in CAPFs: 3,239 recruited in 2024-25; Centre's 5,171 target for next year

New Delhi, Dec 3 (IANS) A total of 3,239 women were recruited across the four Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in FY 2024-25. The CRPF recruited 294 women, BSF 1,680, ITBP 1,093, and SSB 172, the Centre stated in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The Central government has reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing women’s participation across CAPFs, outlining recruitment figures, future targets, and ongoing measures to create safer and more gender-sensitive work environments for women personnel.

Notably, the government has set a more ambitious target of recruiting 5,171 women personnel in FY 2025-26, with the CRPF alone aiming to induct 1,192 women constables next year. The BSF has set a target of 2,513, followed by ITBP with 1,375 and SSB with 91.

The details were shared in a written reply by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in the Rajya Sabha while replying to a question from MP Kartikeya Sharma.

Responding to a question on whether the Centre plans to increase the strength of women personnel in the CRPF, BSF, ITBP and SSB with a view to creating dedicated women wings, MoS Rai recalled that the government had in January 2016 decided to reserve 33 per cent of constable posts for women in the CRPF, and 14-15 per cent at the constable level in BSF, SSB and ITBP.

Rai emphasised that the government is taking “every step and effort” to ensure safe working conditions and gender-sensitive operational protocols for women across forces.

“They are being provided separate accommodation/barracks, rest room-cum-changing room and separate toilets. Creches and Day Care Centres have also been provided to take care of their children. There is also provision for women-centric medical support to address women-specific health issues, Women Help Desks and confidential complaint mechanisms to address grievances related to sexual harassment,” the MoS noted in his reply.

He also added that regular gender sensitisation workshops are conducted, and that women personnel are generally deployed in section strength or buddy pairs as part of operational safety protocols. Flexible shift systems are adopted wherever possible to support women in service.

--IANS

sas/dpb