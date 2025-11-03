Women’s ODI WC win was magnificent moment, one to remember for ages, says Gavaskar

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) Legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar hailed India’s historic Women’s ODI World Cup triumph as a defining moment in the country’s cricketing journey, adding that it’s something which will be remembered for ages.

In a rain-delayed final at a packed DY Patil Stadium on Sunday, India posted a formidable 298/7, thanks to Shafali Verma’s 87 and Deepti Sharma’s brisk 58. In reply, South Africa were bowled out for 246 despite a valiant 101 from captain Laura Wolvaardt, with Deepti picking a five-wicket haul.

The historic win, which can be the turning point for women’s cricket in the country, has since sparked celebrations across the country. “What a wonderful time it was at the D.Y. Patil Stadium yesterday when Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain of the Indian women's team, took the catch for India to win the ICC Women's World Cup. What a moment it was. It was a magnificent moment,” Gavaskar said in a video posted on his Instagram account on Monday.

India overcame a challenging league phase, including three losses on the trot, to script a remarkable turnaround in the knockout stages and win their first ever senior women’s title. Earlier this year, India had successfully defended their U19 Women’s T20 World Cup in Malaysia.

“It was terrific to see the way the girls fought. They came back after having a difficult league stage, but the captain showed great character, great determination and went on to win the World Cup. It's a moment to savour, it's a moment to cherish, it's a moment to remember for the ages,” Gavaskar added.

He further described the victory in Navi Mumbai as a landmark moment for both men’s and women’s cricket in India. “It's a wonderful moment in the history of Indian cricket, men's and women's. Many, many congratulations to Harmanpreet Kaur and her team for giving us so much happiness, so much joy. The entire cricketing community is very, very proud of you. Well done, congratulations.”

