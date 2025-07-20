July 20, 2025 9:44 PM हिंदी

Women’s Euro: England defender Jess Carter takes social media break after receiving racial abuse

England defender Jess Carter takes social media break after receiving racial abuse ahead of their final of the Women’s European Championship 2025

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) England defender Jess Carter has revealed she will be taking a step back from social media after receiving racial abuse during the ongoing Women’s European Championship. Carter so far has played 310 minutes whilst starting all four games at the Euros during England’s run to the semifinal against Italy on Wednesday (IST).

“From the start of the tournament, I have experienced a lot of racial abuse. Whilst I feel every fan is entitled to their opinion on performance and result, I don't agree or think it's ok to target someone's appearance or race. As a result of this, I will be taking a step back from social media and leaving it to a team to deal with,” read the Instagram post by Carter.

After conceding two early goals against Sweden, the defending champions roared back and drew the quarter-final clash 2-2, before eventually moving past on penalties.

The Lionesses squad rushed to the comments section to show their support for their teammate, with Esme Morgan, Alessia Russo, Beth Mead, Chloe Kelly, and others showing their unity.

“As ever, I am grateful for all of the support from the genuine fans, but I am taking this measure to protect myself in a bid to keep my focus on helping the team anyway I can. Hopefully, speaking out will make the people writing this abuse think twice so that others won't have to deal with it.

“We have made some historic changes with this Lionesses squad that I am so proud to be a part of, and my hope is that by speaking out about this, it will make another positive change for all. I'm now looking forward and focusing on putting all of my energy into helping my team,” she added.

A CEO, Mark Bullingham, also released a statement following the statement by Carter, reiterating their full support for the Gotham FC defender.

“Our priority is Jess and giving her all the support she needs. We strongly condemn those responsible for this disgusting racism.

“As soon as we were made aware of the racist abuse Jess received, we immediately contacted UK police. They are in touch with the relevant social media platform, and we are working with the police to ensure those responsible for this hate crime are brought to justice.

“Regrettably, this is not the first time this has happened to an England player, so we had measures in place to allow us to respond quickly and, where possible, provide information to support any potential police action,” read the statement.

--IANS

aaa/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Global confidence in MP: Rs 11,119 crore investment flows in from Dubai and Spain roadshows

Global confidence in MP: Rs 11,119 crore investment flows in from Dubai and Spain roadshows

Dulquer Salmaan meets Telangana CM to thank him for the Gaddar Telangana State Film Award

Dulquer Salmaan meets Telangana CM to thank him for the Gaddar Telangana State Film Award

Arjun Chheda, Ishaan Madesh share honours on Day 2 of Round 1 of the MMSC fmsci Indian National Car Racing Championship 2025 at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore on Sunday. Photo credit: MMSC

National 4W Racing: Chheda, Madesh share honours on Day 2 of Round 1

Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, Scott Draper withdraw from Canadian Masters in Toronto. Photo credit: ATP Tour

ATP Tour: Sinner, Djokovic, Draper withdraw from Canadian Masters in Toronto

Puri horror: Odisha DGP visits crime spot in Balanga

Puri horror: Odisha DGP visits crime spot in Balanga

Oriental Cup 2025 set for kick-off with a full slate of boys’ and girls’ matches to be played at the Dr. Ambedkar Stadium in New Delhi on Monday.

Oriental Cup 2025 set for kick-off with a full slate of boys’ and girls’ matches

Have mutual respect, avoid personal attacks: VP Dhankhar to political parties

Have mutual respect, avoid personal attacks: VP Dhankhar to political parties

Bihar: PM-KISAN scheme brings turnaround in lives of Vaishali farmers

Bihar: PM-KISAN scheme brings turnaround in lives of Vaishali farmers

UIDAI plans to speed up children’s Aadhaar biometric update through schools

UIDAI plans to speed up children’s Aadhaar biometric update through schools

South Africa sail into final with seven-wicket win over Zimbabwe in T20I Tri-series at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Sunday. Photo credit: ProteasMen/X

T20I Tri-series: South Africa sail into final with seven-wicket win over Zimbabwe