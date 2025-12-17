December 17, 2025 2:52 PM हिंदी

India's staffing industry surges 5 pc in Q2 FY26 sequentially

India's staffing industry surges 5 pc in Q2 FY26 sequentially

New Delhi, Dec 17 (IANS) The overall staffing industry in India witnessed robust quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth at 5 per cent in the second quarter of the current financial year (Q2 FY26), while maintaining an annual growth rate of 5.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY), a report said on Wednesday.

The surge in employment reflects a positive demand for a formal staffing workforce across various key sectors. The general and IT staffing industries both contributed positively to the overall growth trajectory in Q2 FY26.

"The General Staffing Industry witnessed a growth of 5 per cent QoQ in the quarter under review and at 5.5 per cent YoY, driven by demands from FMCG, e-commerce, retail and others. Banking, financial services, and insurance, fueled by digital transformation and compliance hiring, added new employment," the Indian Staffing Federation said in its report.

The IT staffing industry demonstrated a more robust performance, witnessing a 16 per cent YoY growth and a high 4.9 per cent QoQ growth, benefitting from ongoing global demand for AI, cloud computing, digital services, as well as new demands from Global Capability Centres (GCCs).

“The members of the federation maintained a growth, adding 92K new formal temporary jobs in the last four quarters." Indian Staffing Federation President Lohit Bhatia said.

This represents a demand momentum, driven primarily by sectors such as FMCG, e-commerce, logistics, and energy, he added. The sequential recovery in Q2 FY26 was notably driven by the rebound in the IT consulting sector, largely spearheaded by tier-2 tech firms.

"India’s IT sector, coming out of the red after a long time, has started showing signs of strong resilience, strategically addressing market dynamics with scale of operations. The growth was at a significant 16 per cent year-on-year in Q2 FY26, the highest in three years," ISF Vice President Manmeet Singh said.

--IANS

aps/vd

LATEST NEWS

India summons Bangladesh envoy over deteriorating security environment in Dhaka (File image)

India summons Bangladesh envoy over deteriorating security environment in Dhaka

India Inc projected to see 9 pc salary growth in 2026: Report

India Inc projected to see 9 pc salary growth in 2026: Report

Abiy Ahmed drives PM Modi to airport again, bids farewell after conclusion of landmark visit

Abiy Ahmed drives PM Modi to airport, bids farewell after conclusion of landmark visit

James Cameron asks S S Rajamouli: May I come to your set sometime and watch you create your magic? (Photo Credit: S S Rajamouli/X)

James Cameron asks S S Rajamouli: May I come to your set sometime and watch you create your magic?

GCCs in India to account for 35-40 pc of total office demand

GCCs in India to account for 35-40 pc of total office demand

Shilpa Shetty denies allegations of EOW invoking Section 420 against her, husband Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty denies allegations of EOW invoking Section 420 against her, husband Raj Kundra

State-led reforms key to strengthening higher education in India: CEA Anantha Nageswaran

State-led reforms key to strengthening higher education in India: CEA Anantha Nageswaran

Omkar Kapoor opens up about working with Salman Khan, Govinda and Sridevi as a child artist 

Omkar Kapoor opens up about working with Salman Khan, Govinda and Sridevi as a child artist 

PM Modi, Ethiopian counterpart plant sapling in Addis Ababa under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative

PM Modi, Ethiopian counterpart plant sapling in Addis Ababa under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative

India’s top 200 self-made entrepreneurs reach Rs 42 lakh crore valuation in 2025

India’s top 200 self-made entrepreneurs reach Rs 42 lakh crore valuation in 2025