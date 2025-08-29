Woman fan cycles all the way from Adoni to Hyderabad to meet Chiranjeevi

Hyderabad, Aug 29 (IANS) Megastar Chiranjeevi on Friday met an ardent fan of his, who had cycled all the way from Adoni to Hyderabad to meet him!

Hailing from Adoni, a town in Andhra Pradesh, a woman, identified as Rajeshwari, embarked on a remarkable journey, cycling all the way to Hyderabad with the dream of meeting her idol, Chiranjeevi.

Despite the physical toll and challenges of such a long-distance trip, Rajeshwari’s unwavering determination and love for Chiranjeevi fuelled her journey. When Chiranjeevi got to know of her dedication, he immediately responded.

Sources say that the meeting between fan and star was a deeply emotional one.

Sources pointed out that Chiranjeevi welcomed Rajeshwari with warmth and genuine affection. Moved by her sincerity and the sheer effort she had put into reaching him, he ensured that her visit would be a cherished memory.

Rajeshwari tied a Rakhi to Chiranjeevi who gifted her a beautiful traditional saree, a symbol of his respect, blessings, and acknowledgment of her affection.

Perhaps the most impactful aspect of the meeting was Chiranjeevi’s assurance to support the education of Rajeshwari’s children. By committing to their academic journey, he offered not just a helping hand, but the promise of a brighter, more secure future for her family.

Already Rajeshwari's story is winning hearts across the Internet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chiranjeevi has a number of interesting film projects lined up. Two of his most eagerly awaited upcoming projects include director Anil Ravipudi's eagerly awaited commercial entertainer,'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu', and director Vassishta's 'Vishwambhara'

'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu' has triggered huge expectations as after 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' and 'Godfather', Nayanthara will be seen sharing screen space with Chiranjeevi for the third time in this film. Also director Anil Ravipudi, who recently delivered a huge blockbuster with his festival entertainer 'Sankranthiki Vasthunam', is directing this film. The film is scheduled to release for Sankranti 2026.

Director Vassishta's 'Vishwambhara', Chiranjeevi had recently announced, would release in the summer of 2026. Stating that Vishwambhara was a wonderful story like the Chandamama, the Mega star has said it will appeal to children and to the child in every grown up individual.

--IANS

mkr/