July 14, 2025 2:58 PM हिंदी

Winning a Test at Lord's going to be amazing: Sundar confident of 'solid batters' to do the job

Winning a Test at Lord's going to be amazing: Sundar confident of 'solid batters' to do the job

London, July 14 (IANS) India all-rounder Washington Sundar expressed confidence in the team's batting line-up to chase 193 on the final day of the third Test against England at Lord's.

India finished day four at a precarious 58/4 - losing Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair and captain Shubman Gill in the final session on Sunday. With 135 required to win at the iconic venue, India's hopes rely on overnight batter KL Rahul (33 not out) and Rishabh Pant (who will face the first ball on Monday) to lead them to victory.

Commenting on India's position in the match, the all-rounder weighed his team ahead with Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington himself to come out to bat.

"We want so many things the way we expect it to be, but yes, we'll take it any day. We'll really come out positive tomorrow. We've got some solid batsmen in the dressing room. It's exciting in every way, you know, winning a Test at Lord's is going to be amazing. So, I think we're sitting pretty," Washington said during the post-day press conference.

"A win as a team at Lord's would be very, very special for us. It would be amazing. I'm sure for you lot as well. It's going to be exciting tomorrow. I mean, especially the last 15-20 minutes was quite interesting today," he added.

Earlier in the day, Washington returned with the figures of 4-22, including important scalps of Joe Root, Jamie Smith and Ben Stokes to bundle out England for 192 in the final session of the day.

"Definitely one of the best days with the ball for me, especially outside of India. But yes, I definitely had some solid plans coming into this Test match and really wanted to execute them both in the first and second innings," he explained.

"There are different roles thrown at me in different passages of play. I would say that's where Test cricket gets a lot more exciting because you've got to be a slightly different cricketer, at least with your mindset on day five compared to day one," the all-rounder added.

--IANS

ab/bc

LATEST NEWS

Diljit Dosanjh flashes a smile and waves at paparazzi in his first public appearance after ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ row

Diljit Dosanjh flashes a smile and waves at paparazzi in his first public appearance after ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ row

FIFA Club WC final loss is not easy but that's sport at the highest level: Luis Enrique (Credit: PSG/X)

FIFA Club WC final loss is not easy but that's sport at the highest level: Luis Enrique

Madhoo says ‘stress management equals time management’

Madhoo says ‘stress management equals time management’

Pakistan: Failure to clean clogged drains raises public concerns during monsoon

Pakistan: Failure to clean clogged drains raises public concerns during monsoon

Falling wholesale inflation in India to boost demand and growth: Industry

Falling wholesale inflation in India to boost demand and growth: Industry

Class 5 student jumps to death from hostel building in Telangana

Class 5 student jumps to death from hostel building in Telangana

CM Omar Abdullah climbs graveyard gate, grapples with security men amid Martyrs' Day row

CM Omar Abdullah climbs graveyard gate, grapples with security men amid Martyrs' Day row

Smriti Irani offers prayers on first Sawan Somvar ahead of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ comeback

Smriti Irani offers prayers on first Sawan Somvar ahead of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ comeback

Indian automotive Industry clocks deals worth $1.3 billion in April-June: Report

Indian automotive industry clocks deals worth $1.3 billion in April-June: Report

First look of ‘The Revolutionaries’ builds anticipation for India’s fierce fight against British imperial power

First look of ‘The Revolutionaries’ builds anticipation for India’s fierce fight against British imperial power