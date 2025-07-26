July 26, 2025 4:18 PM हिंदी

‘He is in heart of every Indian’: Vikram Batra’s brother pays tribute on Kargil Vijay Diwas

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) On the 26th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Vishal Batra, brother of the legendary war hero Captain Vikram Batra, paid a heartfelt tribute to his brother and all the brave soldiers who laid down their lives during the 1999 Kargil War.

Speaking to IANS, Vishal Batra reflected on the enduring legacy of his brother and the emotional significance of July 26.

“Even today, I see July 26 in the same light as I did 26 years ago, when our brave soldiers gave a befitting reply to Pakistan during the Kargil War. I salute all the bravehearts who laid down their lives for the nation,” he said.

He added emotionally, “Neither me nor this country needs any special day to remember Vikram. What he did at just 24 years of age is a great and courageous thing; he is in the heart of every Indian.”

Captain Vikram Batra, an officer of the 13 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, became a symbol of heroism and patriotism during the Kargil War. He played a crucial role in recapturing Point 5140 and the strategically vital Point 4875 (Tiger Hill) under Operation Vijay.

It was during the mission to secure Point 4875 that Captain Batra made the ultimate sacrifice while rescuing a fellow soldier under heavy enemy fire on July 7, 1999.

His fearless spirit and iconic war cry, “Yeh Dil Maange More!” continue to inspire generations of Indians. For his extraordinary bravery and leadership, the Indian government honoured him posthumously with the Param Vir Chakra, the nation's highest wartime gallantry award.

On this day, the nation not only pays homage to Captain Vikram Batra but also salutes every soldier who fought and fell for India’s sovereignty during the Kargil War.

