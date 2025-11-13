Winner of six international awards ‘Kinaru’ to release on November 14

Chennai, Nov 13 (IANS) The makers of director Harikumaran's Tamil film 'Kinaru', which has won six international awards, have now announced that the film will hit screens on November 14 for Children's Day.

The film, which has been bankrolled by Suriya Narayanan and Vinod Sekar, is being presented by Madras Stories, a production company focused on introducing talented filmmakers and technicians, and acclaimed for films such as 'Burkha' and 'Lineman'.

A celebrity premiere screening of the film was recently held in Chennai. Several top stars from the film industry attended the premiere and enjoyed the film along with 30 children. All those who watched the film congratulated the unit.

'Kinaru' has received honours for Best Film, Cinematography, and Direction at prestigious events such as the Pegasus Film Festival 2024, the Accolade Global Film Competition, and the IndieFEST Film Awards. It was also officially selected in the World Cinema Competition section at the Chennai International Film Festival 2024.

Speaking about the film, director Harikumaran said, "'Kinaru' tells a story centered around childhood, friendship, faith, and family bonds. It follows four children from a village who are humiliated and forbidden from playing near a neighbour’s well. Determined to create a space of their own, they decide to dig their own well — a journey that faces many obstacles. This pursuit of their dream is told beautifully through the eyes of children. 'Kinaru' is not just for kids; it’s a heartwarming and humorous family film that everyone can enjoy.”

The film boasts of a good technical team. The film's bright and strikingly beautiful visuals were captured by cinematographer Gautham Venkatesh. Music for this endearing children's film has been scored by Bhuvanesh Selvanesan. Editing for the film is by K.S. Gautham Raj. The film has sound mixing by Daniel and sound design by Kishore Kamaraj.

