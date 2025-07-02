July 02, 2025 12:11 AM हिंदी

Wimbledon 2025: Siniakova shocks 5th seed Zheng; Wang Xinyu powers into Round 2

London, July 1 (IANS) The Championships continued to be rocked by upsets on Day 2 as Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic stunned fifth seed Zheng Qinwen of China in the women's singles first round at Wimbledon on Tuesday. The Czech player advanced to the next round with a 7-5, 4-6, 6-1 win at the All-England Club here.

With 10 women's doubles Grand Slam titles in her pocket, Siniakova, 29, is trying to make new breakthroughs in the singles and showed a lot of resilience to win the first set 7-5, reports Xinhua.

After the 22-year-old Zheng bounced back to secure victory in the second set 6-4, Siniakova dominated the final set with a 5-0 start and sealed the win at 6-1. Interestingly, this is Siniakova's first top 10 win since beating Qinwen on grass last season. She is now 3-0 against Qinwen on grass.

Siniakova will next meet Japan's Naomi Osaka in the second round.

Meanwhile, another Chinese player Wang Xinyu cruised past Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova in two straight sets 7-5, 6-2 to reach the women's singles second round here on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old Chinese player continued her good form in the Berlin Open, where she reached her first WTA Tour final by defeating four top-20 players in a row.

In other first-round matches, Danielle Collins of the United States defeated Camila Osorio of Colombia 6-3, 6-2; Maria Sakkari of Greece defeated Anna Blinkova 6-4. 6-4 while Caty McNally of the United States got the better of Jodie Burrage 6-3, 6-1.

Earlier in the day, Elisabetta Cocciaretto of Italy delivered the biggest upset of the 2025 Wimbledon so far, ousting No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula 6-2, 6-3 in just 58 minutes in a women's singles first-round match here on Tuesday.

The result was the quickest defeat of a Top 5 seed at a major since Jule Niemeier's 58-minute 6-4, 6-0 defeat of Anett Kontaveit in the second round of Wimbledon 2022, as per WTA.

Cocciaretto took the ball relentlessly early to redirect all of the Americans' pace, tallying 17 winners to Pegula's five. She also served flawlessly, conceding just eight points in total behind her delivery, and did not face a break point during the match -- while capturing Pegula's serve three times.

--IANS

bsk/

