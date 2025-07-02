July 02, 2025 12:11 AM हिंदी

Wimbledon 2025: Rinderknech stuns Zverev in five sets, Fritz beats Mpetshi Perricard

Arthur Rinderknech stuns Alexander Zverev in five sets, Taylor Fritz beats Mpetshi Perricard in a tough match on the second day of Wimbledon 2025 at the All-England Club in London on Tuesday. Photo credit: ATP/X

London, July 1 (IANS) The All-England Club continued to be rocked by upsets on the second successive day with Arthur Rinderknech of France stunning third seed Alexander Zverev in a five-set thriller to reach the men's singles second round of Wimbledon 2025 here on Tuesday. Rinderknech overcame Zverev 7-6(3), 6-7(8), 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-4 in a first-round match to earn his first Top 5 win.

The Frenchman and German were locked at one-set-all when play was suspended on Monday night due to the 11 p.m. Wimbledon curfew. When play resumed on Tuesday with the roof open, Rinderknech came out firing to reel off the third set before he recovered from squandering a 5/3 lead in the fourth-set tie-break to win in four hours and 44 minutes.

Rinderknech sealed victory on his third match point when he fired a backhand winner — one of the 79 he hit in the match — crosscourt. The World No. 72 collapsed to the ground and then returned to his feet to embrace the roars from the Centre Court Crowd.

Zverev entered the clash holding a 6-2 record on grass this year, reaching the title match in Stuttgart and the semi-finals in Halle. Yet he was unable to move Rinderknech enough in the majority of the baseline exchanges.

The 29-year-old Rinderknech, who upset World No. 10 Ben Shelton at The Queen’s Club earlier this month, outlasted Zverev in the rallies and was sharp when moving forward, pressurising the German with his clean net play.

Rinderknech, who won 80 per cent (44/55) of his net points, will try to reach the third round at Wimbledon for the first time when he meets Cristian Garin in the second round.

Zverev’s wait for a first major title goes on. The German is the fourth Top 10 player to fall at this year’s Championships, joining Lorenzo Musetti, Holger Rune, and Daniil Medvedev.

Meanwhile, on No. 1 Court, Taylor Fritz completed his comeback against big-serving Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard to survive a tough battle.

Like Rinderknech's match with Zverev, play was suspended on Monday night due to the Wimbledon curfew, with the scores level at 6-7(6), 6-7(8), 6-4, 7-6(6). Fritz had rallied from 1/5 in the fourth-set tie-break to force a decider, and with the roof open, used that momentum on Tuesday to triumph in the final set 6-4.

The fifth-seeded American, who is now 13-11 in fifth sets, arrived in London on Saturday night after winning his fourth Eastbourne title. Fritz will try to earn his 10th win of the grass-court season against 's-Hertogenbosch champion Gabriel Diallo on Wednesday.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Arthur Rinderknech stuns Alexander Zverev in five sets, Taylor Fritz beats Mpetshi Perricard in a tough match on the second day of Wimbledon 2025 at the All-England Club in London on Tuesday. Photo credit: ATP/X

Wimbledon 2025: Rinderknech stuns Zverev in five sets, Fritz beats Mpetshi Perricard

Indian cricket team told to stay indoors after a suspicious package found near hotel in Birmingham ahead of the second Test starting at Edgbaston on Wednesday. Photo credit: BCCI

Indian cricket team told to stay indoors after a suspicious package found near hotel

'Sitaare Zameen Par' actor Rishi Shahani finally meets his Kiran aka Juhi Chawla

'Sitaare Zameen Par' actor Rishi Shahani finally meets his Kiran aka Juhi Chawla

Divyanshi Bhowmick, 14, wins historic gold in Asian Youth TT Championships as India bags four medals in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on Tuesday. Photo credit: SAI Media

Divyanshi Bhowmick, 14, wins historic gold in Asian Youth TT Championships as India bags four medals

Iga Swiatek surges into second round with win over Polina Kudermetova in women's singles of Wimbledon 2025 at the All-England Club in London on Tuesday. Photo credit: Wimbledon/X

Wimbledon 2025: Swiatek surges into second round with win over Polina Kudermetova

Sakshi, Jaismine, Lakshya Chahar advance to the quarterfinals of the World Boxing Cup–Astana 2025 by winning their respective matches in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Tuesday. Photo credit: BFI

World Boxing Cup: Sakshi, Jaismine, Lakshya Chahar advance in Astana

Katerina Siniakova shocks fifth seed Zheng; China's Wang Xinyu powers into Round 2 of women's singles of Wimbledon 2025 at the All-England Club in London on Tuesday. Photo credit: Wimbledon/X

Wimbledon 2025: Siniakova shocks 5th seed Zheng; Wang Xinyu powers into Round 2

Congress infighting: Shivakumar camp asserts for leadership change in Karnataka

Congress infighting: Shivakumar camp asserts for leadership change in Karnataka (Roundup)

Pakistan: Violent crackdown on peaceful protestors in Balochistan continues

Pakistan: Violent crackdown on peaceful protestors in Balochistan continues

Pakistan: Over 50 killed due to heavy rain and flash floods (File image)

Pakistan: Over 50 killed due to heavy rain and flash floods