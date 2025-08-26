Why Snoop Dogg is scared of going to movies with his grandkids?

Los Angeles, Aug 26 (IANS) Hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg is opening up about his fears, and the fear arises from the movie watching experiences with his grandchildren.

The rapper spoke about being “scared” to bring his grandchildren to the movies after watching 2022’s ‘Lightyear’, Pixar‘s ‘Toy Story’ spinoff featuring the voice of Chris Evans, reports ‘Variety’.

The veteran artiste brought his grandson to watch the animated movie but did not expect to have to field questions about same-sex couples, as the movie features a montage in which two mothers are seen raising their child.

He said, “They’re like, ‘She had a baby with another woman’. Well, my grandson, in the middle of the movie is like, ‘Papa Snoop? How does she have a baby with a woman? She’s a woman”.

As per ‘Variety’, Snoop remembered thinking, “Oh s***, I didn’t come in for this s***. I just came to watch the goddamn movie’”.

His grandson continued to double down on what he saw, “‘They just said, she and she had a baby, they’re both women. How does she have a baby?' It f***** me up. I’m like, scared to go to the movies. Y’all throwing me in the middle of s*** that I don’t have an answer for. It threw me for a loop. I’m like, ‘What part of the movie was this?’ These are kids. We have to show that at this age? They’re going to ask questions. I don’t have the answer”.

‘Lightyear’ not only featured one of Disney and Pixar’s most prominent LGBTQ+ characters, but it also depicted its first same-sex kiss in a movie. As reported by Variety, the moment sparked widespread controversy internally at Pixar after the studio considered cutting the same-sex kiss.

Employees and allies at Pixar sent a joint statement to Walt Disney Company leadership claiming that Disney executives had actively censored “overtly gay affection” in its feature films. They did not want ‘Lightyear’ to be the latest example. The studio reinstated the kiss as a result.

