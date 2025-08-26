August 26, 2025 2:53 AM हिंदी

Why Snoop Dogg is scared of going to movies with his grandkids?

Why Snoop Dogg is scared of going to movies with his grandkids?

Los Angeles, Aug 26 (IANS) Hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg is opening up about his fears, and the fear arises from the movie watching experiences with his grandchildren.

The rapper spoke about being “scared” to bring his grandchildren to the movies after watching 2022’s ‘Lightyear’, Pixar‘s ‘Toy Story’ spinoff featuring the voice of Chris Evans, reports ‘Variety’.

The veteran artiste brought his grandson to watch the animated movie but did not expect to have to field questions about same-sex couples, as the movie features a montage in which two mothers are seen raising their child.

He said, “They’re like, ‘She had a baby with another woman’. Well, my grandson, in the middle of the movie is like, ‘Papa Snoop? How does she have a baby with a woman? She’s a woman”.

As per ‘Variety’, Snoop remembered thinking, “Oh s***, I didn’t come in for this s***. I just came to watch the goddamn movie’”.

His grandson continued to double down on what he saw, “‘They just said, she and she had a baby, they’re both women. How does she have a baby?' It f***** me up. I’m like, scared to go to the movies. Y’all throwing me in the middle of s*** that I don’t have an answer for. It threw me for a loop. I’m like, ‘What part of the movie was this?’ These are kids. We have to show that at this age? They’re going to ask questions. I don’t have the answer”.

‘Lightyear’ not only featured one of Disney and Pixar’s most prominent LGBTQ+ characters, but it also depicted its first same-sex kiss in a movie. As reported by Variety, the moment sparked widespread controversy internally at Pixar after the studio considered cutting the same-sex kiss.

Employees and allies at Pixar sent a joint statement to Walt Disney Company leadership claiming that Disney executives had actively censored “overtly gay affection” in its feature films. They did not want ‘Lightyear’ to be the latest example. The studio reinstated the kiss as a result.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Why Snoop Dogg is scared of going to movies with his grandkids?

Why Snoop Dogg is scared of going to movies with his grandkids?

Mangaluru Dragons post 39-run win over Gulbarga Mystics to finish top of table in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 league at the Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Stadium in Mysore on Monday. Photo credit: KSCA

Maharaja Trophy: Mangaluru Dragons post 39-run win over Gulbarga Mystics to finish top of table

Locals laud PM Modi's Ahmedabad visit, say 'India moving towards becoming a developed nation'

Locals laud PM Modi's Ahmedabad visit, say 'India moving towards becoming a developed nation'

Central Delhi Kings storm into playoffs with 104-run win over Purani Dilli 6 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Monday. Photo credit: DPL

DPL Season 2: Central Delhi Kings storm into playoffs with 104-run win over Purani Dilli 6

8 militants held, 10 arms seized in joint operation by forces in Manipur

8 militants held, 10 arms seized in joint operation by forces in Manipur

‘Bhopal belongs to all’: MP Congress hits back at BJP over ‘communal’ remarks

‘Bhopal belongs to all’: MP Congress hits back at BJP over ‘communal’ remarks

130th Constitution Bill is unconstitutional, BJP will weaponise it to poach leaders: Aaditya Thackeray

130th Constitution Bill is unconstitutional, BJP will weaponise it to poach leaders: Aaditya Thackeray

Over 300 homes in Vadodara achieve power bill freedom thanks to PM’s solar initiative

Over 300 homes in Vadodara achieve power bill freedom thanks to PM’s solar initiative

PM SVANidhi scheme empowers street vendors in Chamoli; over 600 beneficiaries improve livelihoods

PM SVANidhi scheme empowers street vendors in Chamoli; over 600 beneficiaries improve livelihoods

'You played a very good innings, now go and take a rest': Akash Deep explains send-off to England opener Ben Duckett in Oval Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. Photo credit: IANS

'You played a very good innings, now go and take a rest': Akash Deep explains send-off to Duckett in Oval Test