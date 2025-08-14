August 14, 2025 9:45 PM हिंदी

Why Dhaka fears the fence: Jamaat’s smuggling and migration networks at risk as India tightens border

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) The Meghalaya government has urged the Union Home Ministry to convince Bangladesh to grant permission to erect border fencing closer to the international boundary. This would help secure a 40-kilometre unfenced stretch without leaving the village outside the fenced area.

India’s fencing with Bangladesh has always been a sore spot. In January, the Foreign Ministry of Bangladesh had summoned the Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka and conveyed Dhaka’s deep concern over the attempts to construct barbed wire fencing.

India made it clear that it had followed all protocols and agreements between the two governments.

India and Bangladesh share a 4,096.7-kilometre-long border. India began fencing in 1986 due to rising concerns about migration. India had made it clear that the barbed wire fencing, border lighting, installation of technical devices and cattle fences are measures to secure the border against criminal activities.

The issue has become even more contentious after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina regime. The current dispensation does not share good ties with India and has leaned more towards Pakistan. In this context, the fencing of the borders is an even more important issue now.

Bangladesh argues that fining is a violation of the India-Bangladesh Guidelines for Border Authorities, under which no defence structures can be built within 150 yards of the zero line of the international border. India, on the other hand, says that a single fence along the border does not classify as a defence structure.

Dhaka, on the other hand, is worried that the smart fencing by India will be used to keep tabs on Bangladesh.

While relations between India and Bangladesh have been cordial in recent years, the border has always been a troubled one. There have been large-scale illegal immigration, counterfeiting, arms smuggling and illegal cattle trade.

Moreover, the dispensation under Muhammad Yunus will strongly object to the fencing since it is under the Jamaat-e-Islami, the outfit tasked to under the massive illegal migration drive. Any sort of guard along the border would mean they would not be able to run their racket.

A strong border control means that those carrying out illegal activities will suffer. While infiltrators will be checked, cattle and drug smugglers will also find it hard to operate. Most of them have set up shop near the border, and an open border only means they get to do their business with ease.

The Indian agencies say that under the current dispensation, Pakistan has full access to Bangladesh. Open borders mean that they can send in their terrorists with ease. Pakistan has also been reading modules in Bangladesh to hit the eastern states.

After Yunus took over, a large number of terrorists belonging to the Ansarullah Bangla Team were released. Their whereabouts are unknown, and with open borders, it makes it easy for such elements to slip in.

There have been protests against the fencing in recent times at Chapainawabganj, Naogaon, Lalmonirhat, and the Tin Bigha Corridor. The Jamaat is not just opposing the fencing, but also opposing the use of solar lights in the border areas. This is primarily because they find it easy to smuggle cattle if these checks are not in place.

Currently, there are around 950 kilometres of the border which is yet to be fenced. Moreover, in many stretches, the fencing is either loose or broken. The concertina wire that has been used is rusted. However, in some areas, the fencing is challenging since it runs through rivers which constantly shift course.

