WHO scales up response in Nepal, releases USD 150,000 funding

Geneva, Aug 28 (IANS) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), on Friday said that the organisation is scaling up its response to Nepal's flood emergency further by releasing USD 150,000 in immediate funding.

“WHO is scaling up its response to #Nepal's flood emergency further, releasing USD150,000 in immediate funding, with additional resources expected to be released as needs assessments continue,” the WHO chief stated on X.

“Within hours of the disaster striking, WHO deployed emergency supplies, including interagency emergency health supplies that could provide essential materials for nearly 10,000 people for 3 months, as well as tents, 10,000 masks, gloves and hand sanitisers,” he added.

He said that the immediate priority is to support health services for the affected communities and restore disrupted health services.

“In addition, WHO is providing vital coordination among partners, surveillance and technical assistance to protect public health, all under the leadership of the Nepalese government. As the flood-affected communities face immense challenges, sustained support from all partners will be critical. WHO stands with the Government and people of Nepal at this difficult moment and remains ready to provide support based on the country's evolving needs,” said Ghebreyesus.

Meanwhile, the United States said on Friday that about 90 Americans were unaccounted for in the Nepal-China border region after devastating floods cut off remote communities. At the same time, five US citizens had reached safety in Nepal.

No American deaths have been reported, a State Department spokesperson said.

“As of 6:00 am EST 8/28, the State Department is aware of approximately 90 Americans unaccounted for in the Nepal/China cross-border region,” the spokesperson said. “We can confirm that 5 American citizens have made their way to safety in Nepal. We are not aware of any U.S. citizen deaths at this time.”

The US embassies in Nepal and China are working with local authorities and tour operators to locate and assist Americans in the affected areas.

Nepal-led search and rescue operations were continuing, the spokesperson said, extending condolences to the victims and their families.

--IANS

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