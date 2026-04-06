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When Yash Chopra revealed why he used Madan Mohan’s music for SRK-starrer ‘Veer-Zara’

When Yash Chopra revealed why he used Madan Mohan’s music for ‘Veer-Zara’

Mumbai, April 5 (IANS) The music of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Veer-Zara’ is for the ages. The timeless piece of music was composed by the late music composer Madan Mohan, and was used posthumously in the film. The late filmmaker Yash Chopra once spoke about how the songs from the late music composer became a part of the soundscape of the film.

A video resurfaced on the Internet shows Yash Chopra speaking with Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar. In the video, he shared how destiny played its role in getting the late music composer’s songs in the film.

He said, “I was listening to a lot of normal music, contemporary music. I wasn't happy about it. One day, I was discussing with Sanjeev, the son of Madan Mohan, he happens to be the CEO of my company also. I was talking to Adi and Sanjeev, I told them, ‘I'm listening to music, and I'm not enjoying it’. Sanjeev said, ‘It's not a question of I'm selling Madan Mohan’s music to you, but I've got hundreds of tunes of Madanji with me, in his own voice. If you like, you can hear it. You do one thing, you and Adi, select about 30 tunes. Record 30 tunes with dummy words, dummy musicians, dummy voices’”.

He further mentioned, “I found out how music was used in today's work. I selected about 12 tunes out of them. Then, I worked differently. We work in a format in which we tell the situation to the music director. He makes the tunes. I said, ‘The situations are with me, the tunes are with me. The man who has made the tunes is no more with us. He can't change the tunes. So let me see which tunes fit where’. I fit the tunes. Then I asked Javed Akhtar to write the lyrics, and he wrote a beautiful poetry”.

--IANS

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