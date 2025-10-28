When Renuka Shahane spoke about husband Ashutosh Rana’s ‘aggressive’ side

October 28, 2025 7:04 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Veteran actress Renuka Shahane had once admitted that her husband, actor Ashutosh Rana, tends to be quite aggressive by nature.

In an old interview with Lehren, the ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ actress spoke about their contrasting working styles and how they continue to support and learn from each other in both personal and professional life. Renuka stated, “I think we always encourage each other to improve, because he is an incredible actor. I think he is outstanding, and his inputs about my acting always help me to perform better, and I think that the drive and passion that he has for acting I lack. I am not ambitious, so the ambition that I see in him, I think it is very important for me as an actor to get that drive in me, so I am trying to bring that in me.”

“He is very aggressive, so I think because of me he has slightly mellowed down, so we do help each other, and the best thing about us both is that being from the same profession, we are actors, and yet we have absolutely no egos among us. There is something that I need to criticize in his acting; he takes it in a very positive manner, because we both believe that more than love, it is the respect that we have towards each other that is the main foundation of our relationship,” Renuka added.

Ashutosh Rana and Renuka Shahane tied the knot in 2001 and are proud parents to two sons. Interestingly, their love story began at the preview of a Hansal Mehta film that never saw the light of day, yet it turned out to be the start of a lifelong bond. This year on March 25, the couple celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary with a touching video on social media, giving a glimpse of their beautiful journey and cherished moments from their wedding day.

--IANS

ps/

