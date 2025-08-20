When music director Devi Sri Prasad designed the gold ornaments he wished to gift his parents!

Chennai, Aug 20(IANS) One of India's top music directors Devi Sri Prasad has now shared a favourite picture of his in which his parents are seen wearing ornaments that he himself designed!

Taking to his X timeline to share a picture of his parents sporting the jewels on the occasion of World Photography Day, Devi Sri Prasad wrote, "HAPPY WORLD PHOTOGRAPHY DAY !!! This is one of my Most Memorable Moments when I clicked a pic of my mom and dad, after gifting them a gold musical style bracelet(For Dad) & gold bangle with diamond musical notes (For Mom) , which I designed myself and got them made on the occasion when I completed my 15 Years of music journey!!! I guess I should have a video of me designing those in the jewellery store... Will search and post the video and the pics soon !! #worldphotographyday2025"

Devi Sri Prasad, who is one of the top music directors in both the Tamil and Telugu film industries, was recently praised by director Harish Shankar, who is now in the process of directing the Pawan Kalyan starrer Ustaad Bhagat Singh, for his music.

The director had recently penned a heart touching post in which he had told that ace music director Devi Sri Prasad didn’t just score music for his films but that he actually became their heartbeat.

Harish Shankar, while greeting music director Devi Sri Prasad on his birthday this year, had said, "Dear DSP, From the very first moment our paths crossed, I knew you weren’t just a music director, you were a force. From sleepless jam sessions to stadiums echoing with your anthems, our journey together has been nothing short of a rollercoaster. Full of fire, faith, and friendship."

The director then said, "You didn’t just score music for my films… you became the heartbeat of them."

"On your special day, I’m not just celebrating the artist, I’m celebrating the man who stood by me, believed in me, and brought life to my stories through sound. Happy Birthday to India's Biggest Chartbusters creator," he had said.

