When Kapil Sharma gate-crashed a wedding, clicked picture with Zeenat Aman

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma once gate-crashed a wedding. On top of it, fate helped him, as he met Zeenat Aman at the wedding.

A recently resurfaced video from Kapil’s show features him narrating the story to veteran actresses Zeenat Aman and Poonam Dhillon.

During the episode, Kapil told Zeenat Aman, “It was in 2003 or 2004. I was in Delhi. My father was undergoing treatment there. One of my friends told me to come to the wedding function quickly saying, ‘There are a lot of people here’. There was a wedding in Maurya in Delhi. Vandana Luthra, the daughter of the family who are into cosmetic business”.

He further mentioned, as he pointed towards the actress, “You went there. I didn't even understand, I was studying in college, and was very naive. I had a plate in my hand. I wanted to take a photo. Zeenat asked me to keep the plate down. I didn't know that it was considered ill-manner to take a photo with a plate. You were a guest there. I went there as an unauthorized guest”.

Earlier, Zeenat Aman had shared an anecdote from ‘Hum Kisise Kum Naheen’. The senior actress took to her Instagram, and shared a clip from her film ‘Hum Kisise Kum Naheen’. The actress narrated the story behind her only scene in the film.

She also penned a long in the caption, as she wrote, “Oh, you’re a Hindi cinema buff but you’ve never heard this song? That, my dear, is probably because you are very young. Play it for your parents, and they’ll immediately be able to place it. Here’s the truth, of all the men I worked with from the Kapoor khandan, Rishi and I interacted the least both socially and professionally. In fact, in all the years that our careers overlapped, we only featured together in this one song. That too because Director Nasir Hussain had me pinned as a bit of a lucky talisman that year. Why? Because ‘Yaadon ki Baaraat’, his previous film in which I had starred, had been a blockbuster hit”.

