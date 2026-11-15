When Florence Pugh spoke about her 1st acting with improvised voice usage

Los Angeles, Nov 15 (IANS) English actress Florence Pugh once revealed that she has been playing with different accents from a very young age.

An old clip from ‘The Graham Norton Show’ has resurfaced on the Internet, and it shows the actress recollecting her first acting gig at the age of 6, and it also marked her first brush with the usage of improvised accent.

In the video, the show host told her, “American audiences just Totally accept that you are American”.

She said, “They think that I'm American and whenever I speak in interviews, they are like, ‘Oh stop doing the British accent’” as the audience broke into laughter.

At this point, Tom Cruise, who was sitting next to her, complimented the actress for her actress, as he said, “that's a really good British accent”.

The show host then told her, “But actually you've always been quite bold with your accent choices. What was your very first acting role you decided to do an accent”?

The actress said, “Yes, my very first acting role was to be pregnant Mary in the nativity play, and I was like, ‘This isn't interesting enough’. I was 6 years old, and I went into the first rehearsal and I was like, ‘She's gonna be from Grimsby’. Well, my grandparents are from Grimsby so I just obviously copied them but yeah Bizarre”.

Norton then asked her, “Were you allowed to keep the Grimsby accent?”

The actress said, “Yeah. Well, the script was actually well-written. She's aching about her back and her swollen legs, and the accent perfectly fitted the part”.

--IANS

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