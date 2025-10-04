When Farah Khan spoke about Randeep Hooda’s wife Lin Laishram’s cameo in ‘Om Shanti Om’

October 04, 2025 7:38 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Director-choreographer Farah Khan once revealed how actor Randeep Hooda’s wife had a cameo in her film ‘Om Shanti Om’.

A resurfaced video of Farah speaking with casting director Mukesh Chhabra shows them talking about a picture clicked on the sets of ‘Om Shanti Om’.

She said in the video, “This is ‘Om Shanti Om’ set. Did you see Lin, Randeep Hooda’s wife at the back? What all are you guys watching? Lin was playing SRK’s entourage”.

She further mentioned, “Kanika Dhillon was my 4th assistant. Zayed had come to shoot for the song. He must be saying something like, ‘What a bad step Zayed did’. He must be saying something. We're laughing like crazy on set”.

Earlier, Farah had shared a picture with Shakti Kapoor, Ranjit and Gulshan Grover from the sets of the song “Ghafoor” and revealed that it was shot in just one day. Farah took to Instagram, where she shared three pictures from the sets of the track. The pictures featured Farah posing with Shakti Kapoor, Ranjit and Gulshan Grover. One image also had Aryan Khan posing alongside them.

She wrote in the caption, “Just!! What a blast i had shooting #ghafoor for @___aryan___ even though we had only 1 day to shoot this getting so much love for it thank u @iamsrk@shashwatology @tamannaahspeaks @ranjeetthegoli@shaktikapoor @gulshangrover @r_varman_ @anitandonald@nishkalulla @redchilliesent @bonniejain @sadnaminhas@karsonali @tusharshetty95 #Ba***dsofBollywood JUST Lov uuu @___aryan___ (sic)”.

Talking about ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’, it is a satirical action comedy streaming television series. The series marks the debut of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. The series features Lakshya Lalwani, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Rajat Bedi, Manish Chaudhari, Vijayant Kohli and Rohit Gill. The series is produced by Gauri Khan under her production house banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

The show follows an aspiring young man named Aasmaan who is determined to make it big in life. He and his friends navigate the trials and tribulations of Bollywood's glamorous yet unsettling world of Bollywood.

