When Dilip Kumar lauded Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi, Govinda for their exceptional dancing skills

Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) The late veteran superstar Dilip Kumar, in an old interview of his with Lehren TV, was seen lauding Bollywood superstars Govinda, Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi for their fine acting skills and exceptional dancing ability.

When asked about his own dancing skills, Dilip Kumar said, “No, no. I was never good at dancing. I tried, but it didn’t work out. Firstly, I couldn’t dance, so I never really liked it. But when others dance, especially the girls, they look absolutely lovely while dancing.”

Lauding Govinda, Kumar said, “And boys like Govinda and some of his colleagues, when they dance, I am truly surprised by their agility.” He added, “Most young people today dance so beautifully. I particularly marvel at the girls.”

When asked about his favourite dancer from Bollywood, Kumar was seen appreciating the late actress Sridevi. “Sridevi. She is my wife’s favourite too. I think she is a very fine artist.”

He further lauded Madhuri Dixit and said, “The same goes for Madhuri Dixit now. She is not only a good dancer, but both of them are extremely fine performers.” Talking about Govinda, Madhuri and Sridevi, the three superstars redefined dance in Bollywood with their unique style and expressions.

For the uninitiated, Govinda ruled the 1990s with hit films such as Coolie No. 1, Hero No. 1, and Saajan Chale Sasural, to name a few, and his superhit dance numbers like Husn Hai Suhana, Sona Kitna Sona Hai, and Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha, among others, made him popular as a dancer.

Talking about Sridevi, the late actress back in the late 80s went on to rule the roost with her performances in movies like Chandni, Mr. India, and Sadma, and mesmerised audiences with graceful yet expressive dance songs such as Hawa Hawaai, Mere Haathon Mein Nau Nau Choodiyan, and Nainon Mein Sapna.

Meanwhile, Madhuri Dixit, with her grace and ‘adaa’, went on to win hearts as the ‘dhak dhak’ girl. Her performances in movies like Tezaab, Hum Aapke Hain Koun...! and Devdas, along with her dance numbers like Ek Do Teen, Dhak Dhak Karne Laga, and Dola Re Dola, combining classical training and graceful expressions, made her a powerhouse actress.

—IANS

rd/