October 04, 2025 7:38 PM हिंदी

When Amit Kumar spoke about Kishore Kumar’s penchant for vengeance

When Amit Kumar spoke about Kishore Kumar’s penchant for vengeance

Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Playback singer Amit Kumar once spoke about his father, Kishore Kumar’s eccentric habit when he was called a dark skinned person by a director.

In a recently resurfaced clip from one of Kapil Sharma’s shows, Kapil asked about his father’s habit of taking revenge.

The singer said, “My father was very fond of food. He used to go for shoots with my uncle, Ashok Kumar. He used to say, ‘Kishoriya, will you come for my shoot today?’. My father said, ‘No, I won't come’. Then Ashok Kumar said, ‘There’s food on the sets’. My father then said, ‘Okay, I'll come’. So, my father went there. Ashok Kumar was very handsome. They were fair. My father was a bit dark. He was a small kid. He was 9-10 years old. When Ashok Kumar entered, everyone came. They took photographs. The director also came”.

He further mentioned, “The director asked him ‘Who is he?’. My uncle said, ‘He is my brother, Kishore’. The director then said, ‘He is dark. You are so fair’. That thing somewhere hit my father. He told himself, ‘He called me dark’. Then later he became a hero. The same director called my uncle, and told him that he wanted to cast my father in his film. My uncle said, ‘Kishore, the director has called you. Do you remember? He came on time. He said, yes. He wants to take you as a hero. I said, okay. He said, ‘dark’. Go and meet him in the office”.

“He said, ‘Okay, I'll definitely come. But I have some conditions’. He said, ‘when I come to meet him, I’ll roll over and come. I'll stand on the table. He'll also stand on the table after rolling over. Both of them will salute like this. It'll be a business talk. Hello. I'll leave with a kick. They'll also sit there with a kick. They'll roam around in the chair. The director got furious”, he added.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Arjun Kapoor says 'I miss Mom even more now' as kid sister Anshula gears up for marriage

Arjun Kapoor says 'I miss Mom even more now' as kid sister Anshula gears up for marriage

Railways Sports Promotion Board crowned champion in 5th Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship 2025 at the Shivaji Stadium in New Delhi. Photo credit: Hockey India

Sr Women Inter-Department National Hockey: Railways Sports Promotion Board crowned champions

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) appoints Julian Wood as national batting coach; Rene Ferdinands named spin-bowling coach. Photo credit: Julian Wood/SLC

SLC appoints Julian Wood as national batting coach; Rene Ferdinands named spin-bowling coach

BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for ‘India doesn’t want to lead the world’ remark

BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for ‘India doesn’t want to lead the world’ remark

Manish Sureshkumar, Vaishnavi Adkar clinch singles titles in 30th National Tennis Championship at the DLTA Complex in New Delhi on Saturday.

Manish and Vaishnavi clinch singles titles in National Tennis Championship

Gajendra Verma's latest Ballad 'Waade' promises of Love, Longing, & Heartbreak

Gajendra Verma's latest Ballad 'Waade' promises of Love, Longing, & Heartbreak

DCD Chairman visits BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, praises contribution to foster community cohesion

DCD Chairman visits BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, praises contribution to foster community cohesion

When Farah Khan spoke about Randeep Hooda’s wife Lin Laishram’s cameo in ‘Om Shanti Om’

When Farah Khan spoke about Randeep Hooda’s wife Lin Laishram’s cameo in ‘Om Shanti Om’

Divyanka Tripathi open up on being "brand conscious"

Divyanka Tripathi open up on being "brand conscious"

Private sector lenders post rise in deposits ahead of Q2 results

Private sector lenders post rise in deposits ahead of Q2 results