When Amit Kumar spoke about his father, Kishore Kumar’s invaluable advice to him

Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Playback singer Amit Kumar once shared how his father, the legendary multi-hyphenate Kishore Kumar advised him to survey his own voice, and not to copy him.

A recently resurfaced video of Amit has gone viral on the Internet, and it shows him talking about his father’s priced advice, which proved to be of utmost importance in his singing career.

In the video, he said, “I am here today because of my father. He is no more. It's been 11 years. But his style is still going on. I feel proud to be his son. Even if I am compared with that great man, I don't mind because he is my father. He always used to tell me, ‘You will also sing. As far as possible, don't try to copy me because you have to surpass me. Either you have to make your own style’. Everyone will say, ‘He sings like Kishore Kumar. He sings like Kishore Kumar. He is not Kishore Kumar’. The applause of your share will also come to me, not you. He always used to tell me to make my own style”.

He further mentioned, “It can be done with one thing. When you practice the sargam. There was a time 15 years ago, I never used to enjoy. Today, I enjoy it. Today, I miss him. When I sing in front of the mic, I remember. He was the one who used to tell me, ‘You have to cultivate your voice.’ You just can't sing in front of the microphone. You have to work hard”.

Earlier, Amit spoke about his father, Kishore Kumar and how both of them managed to entertain a crowd of 25, 000 at a stadium in West Bengal when the late legend’s throat was choked.

A video from one of Kapil Sharma’s shows showed how Amit and his father pulled through the live performance.

