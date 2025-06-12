West Indies to play first-ever bilateral men's T20I series against Nepal in Sharjah

New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced on Thursday that the senior men’s team will be playing its first-ever bilateral T20I series against Nepal in Sharjah later this year. CWI added that the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) are the series host, with the side looking to prepare for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier, set to happen later this year.

The historic three T20Is between West Indies and Nepal are slated to be played on September 27, 28, and 30, respectively.

“This series is more than just a set of international matches—it’s a celebration of the game’s expanding global footprint and a testament to what cricket represents: pride, purpose, and the power of unity. As a full-member nation, we see it as part of our responsibility to contribute to the development of cricket beyond our borders.”

“Supporting Nepal in this key phase of their cricketing journey not only builds the sport at the grassroots and international levels but also reminds us of the deep pride and honour associated with representing our nation and wearing our national colours.”

“We are proud to stand with Nepal at this moment in their history and look forward to exciting and competitive cricket in Sharjah,” said CWI CEO Chris Dehring in a statement. CWI further expressed gratitude to CAN and the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) for their collaboration in organising the three-match T20I series.

Previously, the West Indies had sent its ‘A’ team for a tour of Nepal in April and May 2024 for five T20 games played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. It had also marked the first tour by any West Indies cricket team to Nepal, who went on to make their Men’s T20 World Cup debut in June 2024.

Nepal qualified for the 2024 T20 World Cup from the Asian Qualifiers along with Oman. The Cricket Association of Nepal has been an associate member with ODI status of the International Cricket Council since 1988.

They made their T20I debut against Hong Kong at Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on March 16, 2014 and have played 99 matches so far with a win/loss record of 55/39.

--IANS

nr/bsk/