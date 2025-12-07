West Bengal: Road renovation in Medinipur under PMGSY makes villagers happy  

Kolkata, Dec 7 (IANS) The renovation and construction of a 5.8 km long road from Padadiha to Banshpatri in Kharagpur subdivision of West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district began recently, under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

A total of four new culverts are being built along with the road. The project is expected to cost more than Rs 5 crore.

The residents were elated as it would bring an end to years of roadblocks and traffic jams on the stretch.

For a long time, residents had to suffer daily due to the poor condition of this road. Especially, there was no end to the problems in the transportation of school students.

With the much-awaited road renovation and construction of new projects beginning with a deadline, this has created an atmosphere of relief and hope among the residents.

Zilla Parishad party leader Mohammad Rafiq inspected the progress of the work and expressed hope for its completion soon.

"I saw the quality of the road - it is going great. If this road is built, the people of Paschim Medinipur as well as Jhargram district will benefit," he told the media persons.

The residents have thanked the state administration and the Centre for the initiative.

Notably, the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana was launched by the Central government to provide connectivity to unconnected habitations, as part of a poverty reduction strategy.

The objective of the programme is to set high and uniform technical and management standards, and facilitate policy development and planning at the state level to ensure sustainable management of the rural roads network.

According to the latest official figures, about 1.67 lakh unconnected habitations are eligible for coverage under the programme. This involves a construction of about 3.71 lakh km of roads for New Connectivity and 3.68 lakh km under upgradation.

--IANS

mr/svn