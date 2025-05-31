May 31, 2025 8:48 PM हिंदी

West Bengal: Ghola residents access affordable medicines through Jan Aushadhi Kendras

Ghola, May 31 (IANS) Residents of Ghola in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district are reaping the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), a flagship initiative of the Central government aimed at making quality medicines affordable and accessible for all.

Under this scheme, Jan Aushadhi Kendras have been established in various parts of the district, offering essential medicines at discounts ranging from 50 per cent to 90 per cent. These Kendras have become a lifeline for many, particularly for those from economically weaker sections.

To reduce out-of-pocket healthcare expenses, a wide range of quality generic medicines are provided through these exclusive outlets called 'Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Jan Aushadhi Kendras.' These medicines are priced significantly lower than their branded counterparts but are equally effective.

Talking to IANS, Sanjeev Biswas, a Jan Aushadhi Kendra operator in Ghola, said, “All types of medicines are available here for everyone. So far, we have never turned anyone away due to unavailability. Every family is able to access necessary medicines. We even stock products like Chyawanprash. We offer discounts ranging from 50 per cent to 90 per cent. These Kendras are greatly benefiting the common and poor people. Life-saving medicines are now accessible at much lower prices. If more such centres are opened, the public will benefit even more.”

Launched in November 2008, the Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Jan Aushadhi Kendra initiative was launched by the Department of Pharmaceuticals under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers to ensure the availability of high-quality generic medicines to the public at affordable rates.

The goal is to promote the use of cost-effective generic drugs, which are equivalent in quality and effectiveness to expensive branded medicines.

The PMBJP scheme has seen significant expansion under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Thousands of Jan Aushadhi Kendras are now operational across India, serving millions.

To promote awareness about the use of generic medicines, March 7 is observed annually as 'Jan Aushadhi Diwas.' This year, a week-long campaign from March 1 to 7 included awareness drives and events across the country, further encouraging citizens to make use of these Kendras and adopt affordable healthcare solutions.

