We made history, says Kalyani Priyadarshan as 'Lokah's' collections zoom past the Rs 300 crore mark!

Chennai, Oct 14 (IANS) Thrilled with the collections of her recently released film 'Lokah - Chapter 1 - Chandra' going past the Rs 300 crore mark, actress Kalyani Priyadarshan has now said, "We made history."

Taking to her Instagram stories section, Kalyani wrote, "Everyone who stood behind, beside, and in front of the camera - and everyone who filled the theatres... We made history. Beyond grateful."

It may be recalled that the actress had penned a note of gratitude even when the film's collections crossed the Rs 200 crore mark.

Taking to her Instagram page then, the actress had said, "Yesterday, our film reached a number that was only possible because of you, the audience. I’m beyond speechless, and truly beyond grateful for the love being showered on this film. In our industry, content has always been king, the biggest star of all - and once again, you’ve proved that to us. Thank you for giving us the chance to show that stories with vision will always find their place with you."

The actress had also put out a special word of appreciation for her director Dominic Arun.

She had said, "And @dominic_arun (our Dom)… thank you for giving us a vision we could believe in with our whole hearts. You’re the reason we were all so excited to give everything we had - and it’s safe to say none of this would have been possible without you. To the most amazing cast and crew…this win feels special for me only because I have you guys to share it with."

The film, which is being hailed as Malayalam cinema's first woman superhero film, 'Lokah - Chapter 1 - Chandra', has been produced by Dulquer Salmaan's production house, Wayfarer Films, as part of a superhero series.

Written and directed by Dominic Arun, the film has cinematography by Nimish Raviand and editing by Chaman Chakko. Music for the film is by music composer Jakes Bejoy. The film will have action sequences choreographed by one of the best in the world, Yannick Ben. Additional Screenplay and dramaturgy for the film have been done by Santhy Balachandran, while art direction for the film is by Jithu Sebastian.

--IANS

