We have not finalised any OTT platform yet, say makers of Mahavatar Narsimha

Chennai, Aug 5 (IANS) The makers of director Ashwin Kumar's recently released animation film 'Mahavatar Narasimha' on Tuesday urged audiences and the general public not to pay any attention to rumours that claimed that the film was available on OTT and clarified that their film was at the moment available only in theatres.

Taking to its X timeline, Kleem Productions, the production house that has produced the film, issued a clarification. Kleem Productions said, "We’re grateful for the excitement around Mahavatar Narsimha and the OTT buzz — But as of now, the film is ONLY playing in theatres worldwide. No OTT deal has been finalized yet. Please trust only the updates shared from our official handles."

It also shared a poster that read, "Mahavatar Narsimha- Stay away from rumours!We've been receiving a lot of buzz about Mahavatar Narsimha coming to OTT soon but let us clarify: For now, our film is ONLY available in theatres across the whole wide world. We have not finalised any OTT platform yet. Please believe only authentic updates shared from our official handles. Your trust keeps the Sanatani roar alive!"

The film, which has been directed by Ashwin Kumar, has been produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai under the banner of Kleem Productions. The film, which hit screens on July 25, has been released in five Indian languages.

For the unaware, Hombale Films and Kleem Productions recently unveiled the lineup for this ambitious animated franchise, which will span over a decade and chronicle the ten divine avatars of Lord Vishnu. First in line was 'Mahavatar Narsimha' which has just released and is having an impressive run in theatres. 'Mahavatar Parshuram' will release next in 2027. It will be followed by 'Mahavatar Raghunandan' in 2029, 'Mahavatar Dhawkadhesh' in 2031, 'Mahavatar Gokulananda' in 2033, 'Mahavatar Kalki Part 1' in 2035, and 'Mahavatar Kalki Part 2' in 2037.

Mahavatar Narsimha is a visual spectacle that offers a glimpse into a significant story from Indian history. It revolves around Prahlada, a devoted follower of Lord Vishnu, who faces opposition from his atheist father, Hiranyakashipu, blessed by Lord Brahma with immortality. The film is about the birth of Mahavatar Narsimha, an avatar of Lord Vishnu who descends to protect Prahlada.

Studded with epic visuals and a goosebumps-worthy background score, the film has been termed impressive by critics and film buffs.

Producer Shilpaa Dhawan, at the time of the film's release, had said, "It's time to roar! After five incredible years, we're finally ready to unleash the epic tale of Sri Narsimha and Sri Varaha upon the world! Every frame, every moment, every heartbeat has gone into bringing this divine story to life. Brace yourself for a visual masterpiece that will leave you speechless! The ROAR of Narsimha is coming... and it's going to change everything!"

--IANS

mkr/