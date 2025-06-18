WCL 2025: Gayle, Pollard & Bravo lead star-studded comeback for West Indies Champions

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) Three of West Indies’ greatest ever white-ball cricketers — Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, and Dwayne Bravo — are back in maroon, reunited under the banner of West Indies Champions for the World Championship of Legends which will be held in the United Kingdom from July 18 to August 2.

Alongside them, WCL also welcomes a dynamic line-up featuring Sheldon Cottrell, Lendl Simmons, Dwayne Smith, Shannon Gabriel, and Shivnarine Chanderpaul, setting the stage for one of the most electrifying squads of the tournament.

The Universe Boss, Chris Gayle, will be the captain once again for the 2025 season. He stays true to his promise shared: "Last year, I promised the fans that this season would be greater—and here we are. I’m back as captain of the West Indies Champions, playing alongside my brothers Bravo and Pollard. With this squad, expect nothing less than fireworks. West Indies cricket runs through our veins—we’re here to win."

Dwayne Bravo, one of T20’s greatest all-rounders with 631 wickets across 582 matches, added: "It's great to be representing the West Indies once again - I'm incredibly excited to play with and against good friends and cricketing legends. Polly and I have been good friends for such a long time. Now, we represent our nation once more in the World Championship of Legends."

Kieron Pollard, former West Indies captain and one of the most powerful T20 batters in the world, said: "We played together for many years for West Indies and in franchise cricket — it's nice to be able to do that once again. For me, too, coming back feels special. To once again wear the colours of West Indies Champions and compete with legends is something I couldn’t pass up."

Ajay Sethi, Owner of the West Indies Champions, said: "It’s like reliving history. Chris, Bravo, and Pollard's return define the golden era of West Indies cricket. These three have been the face of West Indies T20 success for years. Seeing them walk out in maroon again is emotional for fans and the cricketing world. This is not just a comeback; it’s a celebration of legacy."

Harshit Tomar, Founder & CEO of the World Championship of Legends, shared: "WCL is not just about retired players, we also focus on cricketers who are still active globally but not centrally contracted. Our goal is to offer fans elite-level cricket and nostalgia all in one. Gayle and Pollard were always favourites of mine, and now with Bravo in the mix, West Indies Champions look absolutely formidable."

Sanctioned by the England & Wales Cricket Board, the World Championship of Legends is the only international T20 league for retired professionals. Blending legacy with competition, WCL has become the most exciting global celebration of the sport’s modern legends.

--IANS

bsk/