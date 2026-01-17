January 17, 2026 7:23 PM हिंदी

Wayne Madsen to captain Italy in their maiden Men’s T20 World Cup campaign

Wayne Madsen to captain Italy in their maiden Men’s T20 World Cup campaign (Credit: ICC)

New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) Experienced batter Wayne Madsen will captain Italy in their first appearance in the Men’s T20 World Cup, set to happen in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.

The Italian Cricket Federation had previously confirmed Madsen, who plays for Derbyshire in county cricket and is an Italian passport holder, as the side’s captain after ex-Australia player Joe Burns was omitted from the squad for the tournament due to availability issues.

Former South Africa batter Jon-Jon Smuts has also been named in Italy’s squad, after attending a camp for the side in Dubai last year. Smuts played six ODIs and 13 T20Is for South Africa from 2017 to 2021 and has qualified to play for India via his wife.

Fast bowling all-rounder Grant Stewart, who plays county cricket for Kent, will also turn out for Italy as he has an EU passport through his Italian mother and has 17 T20I appearances so far via them.

The Azzurri will mark their T20 World Cup debut in a Group C clash against Bangladesh on February 9 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata before facing Nepal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai three days later. Italy will also face 2010 England in Kolkata on February 16, before taking on two-time champions West Indies at the same venue on February 19.

Italy managed to make the cut for their first-ever ICC tournament after finishing as runners-up in the 2025 Europe Regional Final. Italy will be coached by John Davison, the former Canada captain who played state cricket in Australia, with ex-Ireland batter Kevin O’Brien and former Scotland player Douglas Brown serving as assistant coaches.

Italy squad: Wayne Madsen (captain), Marcus Campopiano (wk), Gian Piero Meade, Zain Ali, Ali Hasan, Crishan Jorge, Harry Manenti, Anthony Mosca, Justin Mosca, Syed Naqvi, Benjamin Manenti, Jaspreet Singh, JJ Smuts, Grant Stewart, and Thomas Draca

--IANS

nr/

