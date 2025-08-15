Wamiqa Gabbi raises voice for the freedom of stray dogs this Independence Day

Mumbai, Aug 15 (IANS) Actress Wamiqa Gabbi has raised her voice for the freedom of stray dogs this Independence Day in light of the Supreme Court's recent judgement to relocate the stray dogs to the shelters in Delhi-NCR.

The 'Baby John' actress shared that some of the stray dogs in her area have become an integral part of her family over time.

Posting some precious moments with her fur buddies, Gabbi penned on her IG: "Say hello to my fellow Indian beings Laila, Jugnu, Gabbar, Milie, Julie and Fluky and few others I met randomly...These little souls once roamed the streets, searching for scraps and safety. Today, they are my family, my joy, and my constant reminder of unconditional love."

This Independence Day, Gabbi urged all to open their hearts to the freedom every living being deserves — the freedom to live without fear, with dignity, and with love.

Pointing out the inadequacy in the present plan to relocate the street dogs, she added: "The truth is if the procedures around rehabilitation of stray dogs was methodical and far more organised we wouldn’t be going through such a polarising concern."

"This unfortunate stamp of “menace and nuisance” is not for them, it’s for us humans ! Let’s celebrate not just our independence, but the independence of mind, body, and soul for these voiceless souls who give us so much, yet ask for so bare minimum “ compassion” !

India mein rehne vaale sab jaanwar kya Indians nahin hain?" the 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' actress concluded.

Many actors have opposed SC's decision to capture and transfer every stray dog in the Delhi-NCR region to designated shelters, and ensure that none of the animals escapes.

Recently, actor Randeep Hooda welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to review its verdict.

“So glad to hear that the Honourable CJI has agreed to look into the ruling about stray dogs in NCR. Passing a law and implementing a law should be firstly humane and secondly the infrastructure and sensitivity needs to be taken care of," Hooda wrote.

--IANS

pm/