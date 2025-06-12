VPTL 2025: Pagaraiya Strikers register emphatic win over Orange Tigers

Nagpur, June 12 (IANS) Pagariya Strikers dominated both with the bat and ball to register another win in the Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025, defeating Orange Tigers by 71 runs at the Vidarbha Association (VCA) Stadium in Jamtha, near here, on Thursday. With this win, Pagariya Strikers continue at the top of the points table as they remain unbeaten in the league stage of the tournament.

Pagariya Strikers scored 181/6 in 20 overs on batting first and then restricted Orange Tigers to 110/9 in 20 overs with Lalit Yadav taking 3/22 while Pushpak Gujar (2/16) and Suraj Rai (2/14) grabbed a double each.

After losing the toss and being put into bat first, Shrub Shorey and MD Faiz opened the innings for Pagariya Strikers. The duo added 76 runs for the first wicket before Faiz was dismissed for 50 in 26 balls. Shorey added 28 in 20 balls.

Yash Kadam played an important knock and remained unbeaten on 58* in 44 balls. Aditya Ahuja made 16 in 19 balls. They posted a score of 181/6 at the end of the 20th over.

For Orange Tigers, Rahuk Singh took 2/37 in 4 overs. Darshan Nalkande (1/27), Minar Sahare (1/17) and Akshay Karnewar (1/35) took one wicket each in the innings.

Chasing a total of 182, the Orange Tigers never found the required momentum with the bat. Apoorv Wankhade (22) and Darshan Nalkande (22) remained the top scorers for their side. Rohit Binkar made 14 in 10 balls, and Tushar Suryavanshi added 14 in 9 balls. Towards the end, Saurabh Dubey added 10* in 18 balls. They could only manage to score 110/9 in 20 overs.

For Pagariya Strikers, Lalit Yadav was the pick of the bowlers, who took 3/22 in 4 overs. Pushpak Gujar (2/16) and Suraj Rai (2/14) picked up two wickets each, while Dipesh Parwani (1/11) and Yash Kadam (1/16) picked up one wicket each in the innings.

--IANS

bsk/