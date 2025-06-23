Soha Ali Khan reveals what helps her ‘get the week off to a running start’

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan took to social media to share what helps her kickstart the week with energy and focus.

Revealing her personal routine, the actress spoke about what keeps her motivated and helps her get the week off to a running start. On Monday, Soha took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of herself working out. For the caption she wrote, “Only this song could help me get the week off to a running start! #mondaymotivation #song #pushyourself.” The ‘Rang De Basanti’ actress also added Ed Sheeran’s trending song Sapphire as background score to the video.

In the clip, Soha Ali Khan is seen showcasing her flexibility by performing intense exercises. The video begins with the actress working out in her garden before transitioning to a gym, where she continues her fitness routine. The ‘Chhorii 2’ actress often documents her fitness journey by sharing photos and videos on Instagram, giving a glimpse into her dedication to staying healthy and active.

On the work front, the 46-year-old actress was recently seen in the horror drama “Chhorii 2,” where she played an impactful portrayal of Daasi Maa. Directed by Vishal Furia, the film is a sequel to the 2021 thriller Chhorii. Starring Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead, the sequel also featured key performances by Gashmeer Mahajani and Saurabh Goyal, among others. The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Vikram Malhotra, was released on 11 April 2025.

Speaking about the horror-comedy, Soha had earlier shared, “Joining the talented cast of Chhorii 2 and stepping into such a compelling role was a thrilling new challenge for me. What drew me to the film was how it mixes unsettling, atmospheric horror with folklore that feels so rooted in our culture. My character is layered — there’s menace but also mystery. She’s not someone you can easily predict, which made her a fascinating character to portray on screen. Vishal has crafted a world where fear creeps in from all sides, and being a part of it allowed me to explore a completely new side of myself as an actor.”

--IANS

ps/