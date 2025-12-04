VP Radhakrishnan, Georgia parliamentary delegation discuss expanding ties across sectors

New Delhi, Dec 3 (IANS) A parliamentary delegation from Georgia led by Parliament Chairman Shalva Papuashvili called on Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Wednesday with the both sides discussing expanding cooperation across tourism, IT, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, films, and sports sectors besides also prospects of enhanced direct connectivity between the two nations.

According to the statement released by Vice President's Office, the talks between Georgian delegation and Vice President Radhakrishnan demonstrated the strengthening India–Georgia relations, shared democratic values, and the need to institutionalise regular parliamentary engagement. Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Sibi George and other officials were present during the meeting.

In a statement shared on X, Vice President's Office stated, "A Parliamentary Delegation from Georgia, led by H.E. Mr. Shalva Papuashvili, Chairman of the Parliament of Georgia, called on Hon’ble Vice-President of India and Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, at Parliament House today. Both sides had fruitful discussions and welcomed the opening of the new Indian Embassy in Georgia and the prospects of enhanced direct connectivity."

"The talks underscored the strengthening India–Georgia relations, shared democratic values, and the need to institutionalise regular parliamentary engagement. The delegations also exchanged views on expanding cooperation across tourism, IT, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, the film sector, and sports. They further discussed deepening academic exchanges between universities, the growing presence of Indian students in Georgia, and increasing tourism flows — developments that were positively noted by both sides," it added.

On Tuesday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met visiting Georgian parliamentary delegation led by Chairman Shalva Papuashvili in New Delhi as the two sides discussed institutional cooperation, capacity building through PRIDE (Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies), reform experiences, and committee practices aimed to enhance legislative effectiveness in both nations.

Birla noted that the discussions highlighted the depth of India-Georgia ties, shared democratic values and the expanding parliamentary engagement. He stated that the parliamentary delegation observed the proceedings of the parliament from the special gallery.

"Delighted to welcome H.E. Mr. Shalva Papuashvili, Chairman of the Parliament of Georgia, along with the distinguished Parliamentary Delegation, to the Parliament of India. The delegation had the opportunity to observe the house proceedings from the Special Gallery and the vibrancy of India’s parliamentary functioning, which reflects the democratic strength of 1.4 billion citizens," Om Birla posted on X.

"Our discussions highlighted the depth of India-Georgia relations, our shared democratic values and the expanding parliamentary engagement, including the forthcoming establishment of the India-Georgia Parliamentary Friendship Group. Both sides exchanged views on institutional cooperation, capacity building through PRIDE, reform experiences, and committee practices aimed at enhancing legislative effectiveness in both countries. The growing economic linkages in investment, IT, pharma, and renewable energy along with the increasing presence of Indian students in Georgia and rising tourism flows, were noted with satisfaction," he added.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs (MoS) Kirti Vardhan Singh also attended the lunch hosted by Birla in honour of the visiting Georgian Parliamentary delegation.

"Pleased to attend the lunch hosted by Hon’ble Speaker of Lok Sabha Shri Om Birla ji in honour of the visiting Georgian Parliamentary Delegation led by H.E. Mr. Shalva Papuashvili, Chairman of the Parliament of Georgia. India and Georgia share democratic values as both countries value freedom, equality and rule of law," Kirti Vardhan Singh wrote on X.

--IANS

akl/as