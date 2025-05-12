May 12, 2025 9:11 PM हिंदी

Vivek Oberoi on retirement of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma: Legacies forged in fire and grace

Vivek Oberoi on retirement of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma: Legacies forged in fire and grace

Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Kesari Veer’, is emotional at the sudden announcement of retirement from Test cricket by ace Indian cricketer Virat Kohli.

On Monday, the actor took to his X, formerly Twitter, and penned a long note for one of India’s most loved cricketers. The actor also spoke about Kohli’s teammate, and the captain of the national squad for ODI, Rohit Sharma.

He wrote, “The end of an era feels heavy in the air of Test cricket. Two legends, one a breathtaking blaster and the other an enduring master, have bid farewell. Hitman Rohit Sharma and King Kohli have hung up their Test boots, leaving behind legacies forged in fire and grace. My son and I were lucky enough to witness these two legends in action! Kohli's relentless pursuit of over 9320 Test runs, that unwavering intensity, and Rohit's effortless power at the top, including that iconic double hundred – moments etched in our hearts”;

He further mentioned, “They made us, and all of India, believe in every session, every fight. Thank you, @ImRo45 and @imVkohli , for the passion, the records, and the indelible mark on Test cricket. We will always be your fans, and India is immensely proud of you both. The roar of your bats will forever echo in the arena of Test cricket. Grateful for the memories. Though their Test journey concludes, we eagerly await their fireworks in the One Day International arena”.

Both Virat and Rohit, who are known in their fan circles as the formidable duo of ‘Ro-Ko’, announced their sudden exit from Test cricket. This comes after the Indian squad lost the Border-Gavaskar trophy in December last year. However, the two were the part of the Indian squad which one the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 after bagging the T20 World Cup last year in June.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

People watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation at Connaught Place in New Delhi on Monday, May 12, 2025. (IANS/Qamar Sibtain)

Operation Sindoor: Pak begged for peace after India’s devastating strikes, says PM Modi

Nuclear blackmail will not come in way of anti-terror action: PM Modi (IANS photo)

Nuclear blackmail will not come in the way of anti-terror action: PM Modi

Photo/IANS/A graphic showing satellite images of the Rahim Yar Khan Airfield, before and after, is displayed during the press briefing on 'Operation Sindoor' in New Delhi on Sunday, May 11, 2025.

Satellite evidence: India destroyed 15 terrorist camps, including LeT headquarter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (IANS photo)

Operation Sindoor is India's policy against terror: PM Modi

Not an era of terror just as it's not an era of war: PM Modi (IANS photo)

Not an era of terror just as it's not an era of war: PM Modi

Rukhsar Rehman calls theater her first love: I enjoy every moment of being on stage

Rukhsar Rehman calls theater her first love: I enjoy every moment of being on stage

CM Dhami vows to develop Uttarakhand as spiritual capital of India (IANS photo)

CM Dhami vows to develop Uttarakhand as spiritual capital of India

Success of Operation Sindoor dedicated to Indian women: PM Modi (IANS/video grab)

Success of Operation Sindoor dedicated to Indian women: PM Modi

India, Pakistan DGMOs talk on hotline for border calmness restoration (IANS photo)

India, Pakistan DGMOs talk on hotline for border calmness restoration

Carlo Ancelotti set to join Brazil national team till 2026 FIFA World Cup

Carlo Ancelotti set to join Brazil national team till 2026 FIFA World Cup