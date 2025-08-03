August 03, 2025 7:59 PM हिंदी

Vivek Oberoi dedicates Friendship Day to friends and family

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi is counting the blessings in his life, his friends and family on the occasion of Friendship Day.

On Sunday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a video of himself in which he could be seen talking about the importance of friends from different walks of life, who have immensely contributed to his success and social capital.

He said in the video, “They say life's a grand, fun-filled adventure. And I've certainly had my share of fascinating roles and incredible journeys. But the real treasures, they're always the amazing people I've shared the path with. Because let's be real, who wants to face the horizon alone? From co-stars who became partners in crime to business partners, who've dared to dream bigger than balance sheets, trusting the vision and joining the madness, you know who you are. To the little humans who fill my home and my heart with boundless energy, endless questions and unconditional love, yes, my amazing bachchas”.

“And of course, my ultimate leading lady who grounds me with her love and keeps me laughing through every scene. Usually with a perfectly timed eye roll, each one plays a unique role in this movie called life. They're the unscripted moments, the loudest cheers and the quiet anchors that make this wild ride actually worth enjoying. Consider yourselves virtually tagged because honestly, if I tried to tag every single one of you, my thumb would cramp and Instagram might send me a too many tags warning. So trust me, the numbers are high. Happy Friendship Day to an epic cast of friends near and far (sic)”, he added.

He wrote in the caption, “They say life doesn’t come with a manual, but what they don’t tell you is that your friends are the co-authors. Thanks for being the ones who highlight the important parts, scribble in the funny bits, and help me turn the page”.

